What is the field size for every PGA Tour event?

From January through November, the PGA Tour schedule has events week in and week out. These events are played all over the world, with a variety of host courses of different lengths and architects. The tournaments feature purses of various sizes. The field for each tournament is also unique, too.
Every week, the PGA Tour field list is different. The qualifying criteria for each tournament is different, and the maximum number of players is different as well.
How PGA Tour field size is determined
The PGA Tour determines field size in a variety of different ways. The biggest breakdowns are based on the time of year and whether the tournament is considered an open event or an invitational.
PGA Tour events that are considered open field tournament feature fields of 132, 144 or 156 players. They typically have four open qualifiers through a Monday qualifying tournament, and players who finish in the top 10 of the prior tournament can automatically slot into these fields as a reward for their high finish. If the tournaments are played at a time of year where daylight hours are an issue, the field will be 132 players. Otherwise, the field could be 144 players or 156 players.
If a tournament is not considered an open event, it could fall into a number of categories, all under the umbrella of Special Eligibility. It could be an invitational tournament, which features a field of 120 players. A tournament could be part of the FedEx Cup playoffs, which has event sizes based strictly on the FedEx Cup standings at the time they're played. Three tournaments in the Asia Swing have 78-player fields.
There are four World Golf Championships events. The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, which allows only 64 players, and the WGC-HSBC Champions, which has 78 players, have field sizes. the events technically do not have a field size limit. The players in the field must qualify, and there are no alternates.
Tournaments played opposite the four World Golf Championships events and the British Open Championship are called opposite-field events. The all have a field size of 120 players. Only players who did not qualify for the opposite WGC event can compete.
The Sentry Tournament of Champions, which starts the year, is an invitational event, with only winners since the previous Tournament of Champions earning a spot. There are no alternates.
The Players Championship has a field of 144 players.
Major championship field sizes
The four men's major championships are not controlled by the PGA Tour. They have their own respective field sizes. The US Open, the British Open Championship and the PGA Championship all have 156-player fields, with alternates.
The Masters Tournament, however, is an invitational. There is no cap on the field, but players can only compete on an invitation after meeting the club's published criteria or getting a special invitation. The field is typically around 95 players.
PGA Tour event field sizes
- A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier: 156 players
- Sanderson Farms Championship: 156 players
- Safeway Open: 144 players
- Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: 144 players
- Houston Open: 144 players
- The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges: 78 players
- The Zozo Championship: 78 players
- WGC-HSBC Champions: 78 players
- Bermuda Championship: 120 players
- Mayakoba Golf Classic: 132 players
- The RSM Classic: 156 players
- Sentry Tournament of Champions: N/A players
- Sony Open in Hawaii: 144 players
- Desert Classic: 156 players
- Farmers Insurance Open: 156 players
- Waste Management Phoenix Open: 132 players
- AT&T Pebble Beach Pro: 156 players
- The Genesis Invitational: 120 players
- WGC-Mexico Championship: N/A players
- Puerto Rico Open: 120 players
- The Honda Classic: 144 players
- Arnold Palmer Invitational: 120 players
- The Players Championship: 144 players
- Valspar Championship: 144 players
- WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play: 64 players
- Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship: 120 players
- Valero Texas Open : 144 players
- Masters Tournament: N/A players
- RBC Heritage: 132 players
- Zurich Classic of New Orleans: 160 players
- Wells Fargo Championship: 156 players
- AT&T Byron Nelson: 156 players
- PGA Championship: 156 players
- Charles Schwab Challenge: 120 players
- Rocket Mortgage Classic: 156 players
- the Memorial Tournament: 120 players
- RBC Canadian Open : 156 players
- U.S. Open: 156 players
- Travelers Championship: 156 players
- WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational: N/A players
- Barracuda Championship: 120 players
- John Deere Classic: 156 players
- The Open Championship: 156 players
- Barbasol Championship: 120 players
- 3M Open: 156 players
- Wyndham Championship: 156 players
- The Northern Trust: 125 players
- BMW Championship: 70 players
- Tour Championship: 30 players