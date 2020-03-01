Future US Amateur venues through 2035: Confirmed and speculative

The US Amateur is often an opportunity for future US Open host courses to showcase what they could do as the venue for the national championship.

Hosting the US Amateur is also sometimes part of the deal in becoming a US Open host.

Holding a US Amateur is also a possibility for venues that do not have the infrastructure to host the modern US Open.

The US Amateur features 312 players competing on two courses for 36 holes of match play before cutting the field down to the top 64 players for a match-play tournament on the lead hosting course. That means US Amateur venues typically have either multiple courses on site or a sister hosting course for the stroke-play portion of the event.

No matter into which bucket a US Amateur venue falls, they're amazing golf courses.

Future US Amateur venues through 2035

2020 - Bandon Dunes, Bandon, Ore., Aug. 10-16

2021 - Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa.

2022 - Ridgewood Country Club, Ridgewood, N.J.

2023 - Cherry Hills Country Club, Denver, Colo.

2024 - Hazeltine National Golf Club, Chaska, Minn.

2025 - The Olympic Club, San Francisco, Calif.

2026 - Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa.

2031 - The Honors Course, Ooltewah, Tenn.

So what about beyond the known future US Amateur venues? We make some guesses.

Potential future US Amateur sites

2027 - Chambers Bay - After a poorly received 2015 US Open host bid, this course deserves another crack. It might come in the form of a second US Amateur or a US Women's Open.

2028 - Streamsong - Admittedly, this is a pipe dream that would require a bit of a schedule shift toward September, but man, wouldn't that be great?

Recent past US Amateur venues