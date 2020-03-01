The 2020 The Honda Classic purse is set for $7 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,260,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Honda Classic field is headed by Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood and more of the world's best players.

The 144-player field is a full-field event, with four Monday qualifiers and threesomes going off the first and 10th tees for the first two days.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at PGA National's Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

This is the 10th PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the year and the start of the Florida Swing throughout March.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points, effectively getting the winner into the FedEx Cup playoffs.

The winner gets 46 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the Masters, The Players Championship and the PGA Championship, as well next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2020 The Honda Classic purse, winner's share, prize money payout

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details