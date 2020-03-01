2020 The Honda Classic money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2020 The Honda Classic purse is set for $7 million, with 69 professional players who complete four rounds at PGA National's Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., earning a paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the The Honda Classic prize pool is at $1,260,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $763,000.

The Honda Classic field is headed by Lee Westwood, Tommy Fleetwood, Sungjae Im and more.

This tournament started with 144 players, and there was a 36-hole cut to players at 3-over 143 or better.

With the new PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points. Every player who completes this event earns FedEx Cup points, assuming they are a PGA Tour member. Non-PGA Tour members get the equivalent of non-member points that are tracked on a separate list and can help a player earn PGA Tour membership or special temporary status.

Additionally, there are 46 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line, as this is a solid field with a good number of top-50 players committing to play.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a three-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the Masters, the Sentry Tournament of Champions, The Players Championship and the PGA Championship.

2020 The Honda Classic prize money, winner's share, first-place payout