2020 The Honda Classic final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

03/01/2020 at 6:19 pm
The 2020 The Honda Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Sungjae Im, who picked up his first-career PGA Tour win at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Im finished the 72-hole tournament on 6-under 274, with clutch shots down the stretch, including throughout the Bear Trap stretch.

Im waited as Tommy Fleetwood played the par-5 18th at the Champion Course, looking for a tying birdie. After someone yelled during his swing, Fleetwood hit his second shot into the guarding water hazard. Fleetwood made a bogey to fall into sole third place.

Mackenzie Hughes finished alone in second place on 5-under total.

Brendan Steele, Daniel Berger, Lee Westwood and Byeong-hun An finished tied for fifth place on 3-under total.

Im won the $1,276,000 winner's share of the $7,000,000 purse.

The Honda Classic recap notes

Im earned 46 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. He jumps into the top 30 in the world.

A total of 69 players made the cut on 3-over 143, with every player finishing the tournament.

The PGA Tour remains in Florida next week for the Arnold Palmer Invitational, a 120-player event played at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Fla.

2020 The Honda Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Sung-jae Im -6 72 66 70 66 274 $1,260,000
2 Mackenzie Hughes -5 71 72 66 66 275 $763,000
3 Tommy Fleetwood -4 70 68 67 71 276 $483,000
T4 Brendan Steele -3 68 67 71 71 277 $280,000
T4 Byeong-Hun An -3 76 66 68 67 277 $280,000
T4 Daniel Berger -3 69 70 69 69 277 $280,000
T4 Lee Westwood -3 67 69 71 70 277 $280,000
T8 Gary Woodland -2 70 67 74 67 278 $204,750
T8 Cameron Davis -2 70 67 73 68 278 $204,750
T8 Russell Henley -2 70 69 70 69 278 $204,750
T11 Brice Garnett -1 72 69 72 66 279 $145,250
T11 Wyndham Clark -1 68 74 71 66 279 $145,250
T11 Maverick McNealy -1 70 69 71 69 279 $145,250
T11 Robby Shelton -1 70 69 70 70 279 $145,250
T11 Mark Hubbard -1 69 71 69 70 279 $145,250
T11 Luke Donald -1 70 66 71 72 279 $145,250
T17 Harris English E 66 74 72 68 280 $103,250
T17 Richy Werenski E 70 68 73 69 280 $103,250
T17 Ryan Palmer E 70 72 68 70 280 $103,250
T17 Charl Schwartzel E 69 69 70 72 280 $103,250
T21 Hudson Swafford 1 70 69 73 69 281 $70,583
T21 Patrick Rodgers 1 69 71 72 69 281 $70,583
T21 Kramer Hickok 1 73 70 69 69 281 $70,583
T21 Shane Lowry 1 69 69 73 70 281 $70,583
T21 Jimmy Walker 1 72 69 70 70 281 $70,583
T21 Brandon Hagy 1 70 71 69 71 281 $70,583
T27 Adam Long 2 71 68 74 69 282 $46,944
T27 Ian Poulter 2 70 70 72 70 282 $46,944
T27 Sepp Straka 2 70 67 74 71 282 $46,944
T27 Jamie Lovemark 2 69 69 73 71 282 $46,944
T27 Cameron Tringale 2 67 72 72 71 282 $46,944
T27 Nick Watney 2 71 66 73 72 282 $46,944
T27 Jhonattan Vegas 2 70 71 69 72 282 $46,944
T27 Jason Dufner 2 70 72 68 72 282 $46,944
T35 Aaron Wise 3 71 70 72 70 283 $36,400
T35 J.T. Poston 3 67 69 73 74 283 $36,400
T35 Rory Sabbatini 3 71 69 69 74 283 $36,400
T38 Talor Gooch 4 71 69 75 69 284 $31,150
T38 Matthew NeSmith 4 71 72 70 71 284 $31,150
T38 Beau Hossler 4 70 71 71 72 284 $31,150
T38 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 4 69 71 71 73 284 $31,150
T42 Harold Varner III 5 69 70 76 70 285 $24,850
T42 Bud Cauley 5 70 72 72 71 285 $24,850
T42 Vaughn Taylor 5 71 71 71 72 285 $24,850
T42 Chris Baker 5 70 73 70 72 285 $24,850
T42 Billy Horschel 5 73 67 70 75 285 $24,850
T47 Brian Harman 6 71 72 74 69 286 $18,573
T47 Danny Lee 6 70 73 73 70 286 $18,573
T47 Matt Jones 6 70 73 72 71 286 $18,573
T47 Kurt Kitayama 6 70 71 71 74 286 $18,573
T47 Tom Lewis 6 66 75 71 74 286 $18,573
T47 Kevin Streelman 6 69 70 72 75 286 $18,573
T53 Scott Stallings 7 70 72 76 69 287 $16,555
T53 Sam Ryder 7 71 71 75 70 287 $16,555
T53 Stewart Cink 7 73 69 71 74 287 $16,555
T53 Grayson Murray 7 73 68 70 76 287 $16,555
57 Michael Thompson 8 70 73 75 70 288 $16,170
T58 Dylan Frittelli 9 74 69 72 74 289 $15,890
T58 Matthew Wolff 9 72 70 72 75 289 $15,890
T58 Harry Higgs 9 72 68 72 77 289 $15,890
T61 Austin Cook 10 72 70 76 72 290 $15,470
T61 Cameron Percy 10 69 74 74 73 290 $15,470
T61 Mark D. Anderson 10 71 72 71 76 290 $15,470
T64 Fabian Gomez 11 72 69 79 71 291 $15,120
T64 Sam Burns 11 69 71 76 75 291 $15,120
66 Brian Stuard 12 67 75 77 73 292 $14,910
67 Zach Johnson 13 67 75 76 75 293 $14,770
68 Patton Kizzire 14 70 72 74 78 294 $14,630
69 Hayden Buckley 17 72 70 80 75 297 $14,490

