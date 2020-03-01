2020 The Honda Classic final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 The Honda Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Sungjae Im, who picked up his first-career PGA Tour win at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Im finished the 72-hole tournament on 6-under 274, with clutch shots down the stretch, including throughout the Bear Trap stretch.

Im waited as Tommy Fleetwood played the par-5 18th at the Champion Course, looking for a tying birdie. After someone yelled during his swing, Fleetwood hit his second shot into the guarding water hazard. Fleetwood made a bogey to fall into sole third place.

Mackenzie Hughes finished alone in second place on 5-under total.

Brendan Steele, Daniel Berger, Lee Westwood and Byeong-hun An finished tied for fifth place on 3-under total.

Im won the $1,276,000 winner's share of the $7,000,000 purse.

The Honda Classic recap notes

Im earned 46 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. He jumps into the top 30 in the world.

A total of 69 players made the cut on 3-over 143, with every player finishing the tournament.

The PGA Tour remains in Florida next week for the Arnold Palmer Invitational, a 120-player event played at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Fla.

2020 The Honda Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

