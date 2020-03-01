2020 The Honda Classic final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 The Honda Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Sungjae Im, who picked up his first-career PGA Tour win at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Im finished the 72-hole tournament on 6-under 274, with clutch shots down the stretch, including throughout the Bear Trap stretch.
Im waited as Tommy Fleetwood played the par-5 18th at the Champion Course, looking for a tying birdie. After someone yelled during his swing, Fleetwood hit his second shot into the guarding water hazard. Fleetwood made a bogey to fall into sole third place.
Mackenzie Hughes finished alone in second place on 5-under total.
Brendan Steele, Daniel Berger, Lee Westwood and Byeong-hun An finished tied for fifth place on 3-under total.
Im won the $1,276,000 winner's share of the $7,000,000 purse.
The Honda Classic recap notes
Im earned 46 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. He jumps into the top 30 in the world.
A total of 69 players made the cut on 3-over 143, with every player finishing the tournament.
The PGA Tour remains in Florida next week for the Arnold Palmer Invitational, a 120-player event played at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Fla.
2020 The Honda Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Sung-jae Im
|-6
|72
|66
|70
|66
|274
|$1,260,000
|2
|Mackenzie Hughes
|-5
|71
|72
|66
|66
|275
|$763,000
|3
|Tommy Fleetwood
|-4
|70
|68
|67
|71
|276
|$483,000
|T4
|Brendan Steele
|-3
|68
|67
|71
|71
|277
|$280,000
|T4
|Byeong-Hun An
|-3
|76
|66
|68
|67
|277
|$280,000
|T4
|Daniel Berger
|-3
|69
|70
|69
|69
|277
|$280,000
|T4
|Lee Westwood
|-3
|67
|69
|71
|70
|277
|$280,000
|T8
|Gary Woodland
|-2
|70
|67
|74
|67
|278
|$204,750
|T8
|Cameron Davis
|-2
|70
|67
|73
|68
|278
|$204,750
|T8
|Russell Henley
|-2
|70
|69
|70
|69
|278
|$204,750
|T11
|Brice Garnett
|-1
|72
|69
|72
|66
|279
|$145,250
|T11
|Wyndham Clark
|-1
|68
|74
|71
|66
|279
|$145,250
|T11
|Maverick McNealy
|-1
|70
|69
|71
|69
|279
|$145,250
|T11
|Robby Shelton
|-1
|70
|69
|70
|70
|279
|$145,250
|T11
|Mark Hubbard
|-1
|69
|71
|69
|70
|279
|$145,250
|T11
|Luke Donald
|-1
|70
|66
|71
|72
|279
|$145,250
|T17
|Harris English
|E
|66
|74
|72
|68
|280
|$103,250
|T17
|Richy Werenski
|E
|70
|68
|73
|69
|280
|$103,250
|T17
|Ryan Palmer
|E
|70
|72
|68
|70
|280
|$103,250
|T17
|Charl Schwartzel
|E
|69
|69
|70
|72
|280
|$103,250
|T21
|Hudson Swafford
|1
|70
|69
|73
|69
|281
|$70,583
|T21
|Patrick Rodgers
|1
|69
|71
|72
|69
|281
|$70,583
|T21
|Kramer Hickok
|1
|73
|70
|69
|69
|281
|$70,583
|T21
|Shane Lowry
|1
|69
|69
|73
|70
|281
|$70,583
|T21
|Jimmy Walker
|1
|72
|69
|70
|70
|281
|$70,583
|T21
|Brandon Hagy
|1
|70
|71
|69
|71
|281
|$70,583
|T27
|Adam Long
|2
|71
|68
|74
|69
|282
|$46,944
|T27
|Ian Poulter
|2
|70
|70
|72
|70
|282
|$46,944
|T27
|Sepp Straka
|2
|70
|67
|74
|71
|282
|$46,944
|T27
|Jamie Lovemark
|2
|69
|69
|73
|71
|282
|$46,944
|T27
|Cameron Tringale
|2
|67
|72
|72
|71
|282
|$46,944
|T27
|Nick Watney
|2
|71
|66
|73
|72
|282
|$46,944
|T27
|Jhonattan Vegas
|2
|70
|71
|69
|72
|282
|$46,944
|T27
|Jason Dufner
|2
|70
|72
|68
|72
|282
|$46,944
|T35
|Aaron Wise
|3
|71
|70
|72
|70
|283
|$36,400
|T35
|J.T. Poston
|3
|67
|69
|73
|74
|283
|$36,400
|T35
|Rory Sabbatini
|3
|71
|69
|69
|74
|283
|$36,400
|T38
|Talor Gooch
|4
|71
|69
|75
|69
|284
|$31,150
|T38
|Matthew NeSmith
|4
|71
|72
|70
|71
|284
|$31,150
|T38
|Beau Hossler
|4
|70
|71
|71
|72
|284
|$31,150
|T38
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|4
|69
|71
|71
|73
|284
|$31,150
|T42
|Harold Varner III
|5
|69
|70
|76
|70
|285
|$24,850
|T42
|Bud Cauley
|5
|70
|72
|72
|71
|285
|$24,850
|T42
|Vaughn Taylor
|5
|71
|71
|71
|72
|285
|$24,850
|T42
|Chris Baker
|5
|70
|73
|70
|72
|285
|$24,850
|T42
|Billy Horschel
|5
|73
|67
|70
|75
|285
|$24,850
|T47
|Brian Harman
|6
|71
|72
|74
|69
|286
|$18,573
|T47
|Danny Lee
|6
|70
|73
|73
|70
|286
|$18,573
|T47
|Matt Jones
|6
|70
|73
|72
|71
|286
|$18,573
|T47
|Kurt Kitayama
|6
|70
|71
|71
|74
|286
|$18,573
|T47
|Tom Lewis
|6
|66
|75
|71
|74
|286
|$18,573
|T47
|Kevin Streelman
|6
|69
|70
|72
|75
|286
|$18,573
|T53
|Scott Stallings
|7
|70
|72
|76
|69
|287
|$16,555
|T53
|Sam Ryder
|7
|71
|71
|75
|70
|287
|$16,555
|T53
|Stewart Cink
|7
|73
|69
|71
|74
|287
|$16,555
|T53
|Grayson Murray
|7
|73
|68
|70
|76
|287
|$16,555
|57
|Michael Thompson
|8
|70
|73
|75
|70
|288
|$16,170
|T58
|Dylan Frittelli
|9
|74
|69
|72
|74
|289
|$15,890
|T58
|Matthew Wolff
|9
|72
|70
|72
|75
|289
|$15,890
|T58
|Harry Higgs
|9
|72
|68
|72
|77
|289
|$15,890
|T61
|Austin Cook
|10
|72
|70
|76
|72
|290
|$15,470
|T61
|Cameron Percy
|10
|69
|74
|74
|73
|290
|$15,470
|T61
|Mark D. Anderson
|10
|71
|72
|71
|76
|290
|$15,470
|T64
|Fabian Gomez
|11
|72
|69
|79
|71
|291
|$15,120
|T64
|Sam Burns
|11
|69
|71
|76
|75
|291
|$15,120
|66
|Brian Stuard
|12
|67
|75
|77
|73
|292
|$14,910
|67
|Zach Johnson
|13
|67
|75
|76
|75
|293
|$14,770
|68
|Patton Kizzire
|14
|70
|72
|74
|78
|294
|$14,630
|69
|Hayden Buckley
|17
|72
|70
|80
|75
|297
|$14,490