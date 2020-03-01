2020 El Bosque Mexico Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
The 2020 El Bosque Mexico Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner David Kocher, who picked up his first-ever Korn Ferry Tour win in a playoff at El Bosque Country Club in Leon, Guanajuato in Mexico.

Kocher, Chad Ramey and Paul Barjon finished regulation tied on 12-under 276, forcing a sudden death playoff. Kocher eventually prevailed with a birdie 4 on the first playoff hole, as Barjon made 5 and Ramey didn't finish.

Mito Pereira, Matt Atkins and Dylan Wu finished tied for fourth place on 11-under total.

Sang-moon Bae finished as part of a tie for seventh place on 10 under par.

Kocher won the $117,000 winner's share of the $650,000 purse.

El Bosque Mexico Championship recap notes

Kocher earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. More importantly, he earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points that will get him much closer to earning a spot on the PGA Tour for next season.

A total of 74 players made the cut on even-par 144 or better. There is no secondary cut on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Jake Knapp and Brent Grant shot 7-under rounds on Sunday to share Round of the Day honors.

The Korn Ferry Tour is off for the next two weeks, returning back to the United States for the Chitimacha Louisiana Open.

2020 El Bosque Mexico Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 David Kocher -12 70 69 68 69 276 $117,000
T2 Chad Ramey -12 71 69 70 66 276 $48,750
T2 Paul Barjon -12 71 69 65 71 276 $48,750
T4 Mito Pereira -11 69 63 70 75 277 $25,458
T4 Dylan Wu -11 68 69 71 69 277 $25,458
T4 Matt Atkins -11 68 69 70 70 277 $25,458
T7 Mark Baldwin -10 71 66 74 67 278 $19,988
T7 Sang-Moon Bae -10 69 62 73 74 278 $19,988
T9 J.T. Griffin -9 70 73 67 69 279 $16,608
T9 Jake Knapp -9 76 67 71 65 279 $16,608
T9 Alex Chiarella -9 75 69 67 68 279 $16,608
T12 Taylor Moore -8 72 72 68 68 280 $12,919
T12 Brent Grant -8 73 70 72 65 280 $12,919
T12 KK Limbhasut -8 73 69 72 66 280 $12,919
T12 Mike Miller -8 70 72 70 68 280 $12,919
T16 John VanDerLaan -7 73 69 67 72 281 $8,860
T16 Nick Hardy -7 68 71 69 73 281 $8,860
T16 Brad Hopfinger -7 70 74 70 67 281 $8,860
T16 Kyle Jones -7 70 72 70 69 281 $8,860
T16 Nelson Lauta Ledesma -7 73 70 71 67 281 $8,860
T16 Charlie Saxon -7 72 70 68 71 281 $8,860
T16 Rick Lamb -7 69 74 70 68 281 $8,860
T16 Theo Humphrey -7 69 71 69 72 281 $8,860
T24 Augusto Nunez -6 71 70 67 74 282 $5,600
T24 Harrison Endycott -6 72 68 70 72 282 $5,600
T24 Seth Reeves -6 70 72 73 67 282 $5,600
T24 Bobby Bai -6 70 71 68 73 282 $5,600
T24 Kyle Reifers -6 72 66 71 73 282 $5,600
T29 Austin Smotherman -5 70 70 69 74 283 $4,341
T29 Patrick Fishburn -5 72 71 67 73 283 $4,341
T29 David Skinns -5 75 68 68 72 283 $4,341
T29 Isidro Benitez -5 74 69 71 69 283 $4,341
T29 Wesley Bryan -5 72 69 71 71 283 $4,341
T29 Mark Hensby -5 66 70 74 73 283 $4,341
T29 Max Greyserman -5 70 72 69 72 283 $4,341
T36 Stephen Franken -4 70 71 72 71 284 $3,556
T36 Brian Richey -4 65 72 71 76 284 $3,556
T36 Matt Ryan -4 70 70 71 73 284 $3,556
T36 Evan Harmeling -4 74 70 68 72 284 $3,556
T36 Juan Carlos Benitez -4 68 70 72 74 284 $3,556
T41 Greyson Sigg -3 68 71 74 72 285 $3,185
T41 Derek Ernst -3 69 71 71 74 285 $3,185
T41 Davis Riley -3 70 71 71 73 285 $3,185
T41 Erik Barnes -3 69 75 66 75 285 $3,185
T45 Martin Piller -2 68 71 71 76 286 $2,914
T45 Shad Tuten -2 70 71 74 71 286 $2,914
T45 Conrad Shindler -2 72 72 72 70 286 $2,914
T45 Willy Wilcox -2 74 70 69 73 286 $2,914
T45 Anders Albertson -2 70 71 71 74 286 $2,914
T45 Vince India -2 72 69 76 69 286 $2,914
T51 Daniel McCarthy -1 74 68 70 75 287 $2,759
T51 Paul D. Haley -1 70 70 71 76 287 $2,759
T51 Dawie van der Walt -1 73 70 73 71 287 $2,759
T51 Cyril Bouniol -1 73 71 68 75 287 $2,759
T51 Lorens Chan -1 69 73 72 73 287 $2,759
T56 Robert Garrigus E 70 69 72 77 288 $2,691
T56 Brandon Crick E 71 72 76 69 288 $2,691
T56 Tom Whitney E 68 73 74 73 288 $2,691
T56 Stuart MacDonald E 70 72 72 74 288 $2,691
T56 Luke Kwon E 73 69 73 73 288 $2,691
61 Martin Flores 1 69 75 73 72 289 $2,652
T62 Marcelo Rozo 2 75 69 73 73 290 $2,626
T62 Mikel Martinson 2 71 71 79 69 290 $2,626
T62 Chip McDaniel 2 70 72 73 75 290 $2,626
T65 Brad Brunner 3 75 68 73 75 291 $2,594
T65 Bhavik Patel 3 72 70 74 75 291 $2,594
T67 Zach Zaback 4 73 71 71 77 292 $2,561
T67 Stephan Jaeger 4 70 70 70 82 292 $2,561
T67 Oscar Fraustro 4 70 73 74 75 292 $2,561
70 Billy Kennerly 5 71 70 76 76 293 $2,535
71 John Somers 6 75 69 73 77 294 $2,522
72 Julian Etulain 9 72 69 78 78 297 $2,509
T73 John Oda 12 74 69 78 79 300 $2,490
T73 Zach Wright 12 75 67 78 80 300 $2,490

