2020 El Bosque Mexico Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 El Bosque Mexico Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner David Kocher, who picked up his first-ever Korn Ferry Tour win in a playoff at El Bosque Country Club in Leon, Guanajuato in Mexico.

Kocher, Chad Ramey and Paul Barjon finished regulation tied on 12-under 276, forcing a sudden death playoff. Kocher eventually prevailed with a birdie 4 on the first playoff hole, as Barjon made 5 and Ramey didn't finish.

Mito Pereira, Matt Atkins and Dylan Wu finished tied for fourth place on 11-under total.

Sang-moon Bae finished as part of a tie for seventh place on 10 under par.

Kocher won the $117,000 winner's share of the $650,000 purse.

El Bosque Mexico Championship recap notes

Kocher earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. More importantly, he earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points that will get him much closer to earning a spot on the PGA Tour for next season.

A total of 74 players made the cut on even-par 144 or better. There is no secondary cut on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Jake Knapp and Brent Grant shot 7-under rounds on Sunday to share Round of the Day honors.

The Korn Ferry Tour is off for the next two weeks, returning back to the United States for the Chitimacha Louisiana Open.

2020 El Bosque Mexico Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details