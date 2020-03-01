2020 El Bosque Mexico Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 El Bosque Mexico Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner David Kocher, who picked up his first-ever Korn Ferry Tour win in a playoff at El Bosque Country Club in Leon, Guanajuato in Mexico.
Kocher, Chad Ramey and Paul Barjon finished regulation tied on 12-under 276, forcing a sudden death playoff. Kocher eventually prevailed with a birdie 4 on the first playoff hole, as Barjon made 5 and Ramey didn't finish.
Mito Pereira, Matt Atkins and Dylan Wu finished tied for fourth place on 11-under total.
Sang-moon Bae finished as part of a tie for seventh place on 10 under par.
Kocher won the $117,000 winner's share of the $650,000 purse.
El Bosque Mexico Championship recap notes
Kocher earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. More importantly, he earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points that will get him much closer to earning a spot on the PGA Tour for next season.
A total of 74 players made the cut on even-par 144 or better. There is no secondary cut on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Jake Knapp and Brent Grant shot 7-under rounds on Sunday to share Round of the Day honors.
The Korn Ferry Tour is off for the next two weeks, returning back to the United States for the Chitimacha Louisiana Open.
2020 El Bosque Mexico Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|David Kocher
|-12
|70
|69
|68
|69
|276
|$117,000
|T2
|Chad Ramey
|-12
|71
|69
|70
|66
|276
|$48,750
|T2
|Paul Barjon
|-12
|71
|69
|65
|71
|276
|$48,750
|T4
|Mito Pereira
|-11
|69
|63
|70
|75
|277
|$25,458
|T4
|Dylan Wu
|-11
|68
|69
|71
|69
|277
|$25,458
|T4
|Matt Atkins
|-11
|68
|69
|70
|70
|277
|$25,458
|T7
|Mark Baldwin
|-10
|71
|66
|74
|67
|278
|$19,988
|T7
|Sang-Moon Bae
|-10
|69
|62
|73
|74
|278
|$19,988
|T9
|J.T. Griffin
|-9
|70
|73
|67
|69
|279
|$16,608
|T9
|Jake Knapp
|-9
|76
|67
|71
|65
|279
|$16,608
|T9
|Alex Chiarella
|-9
|75
|69
|67
|68
|279
|$16,608
|T12
|Taylor Moore
|-8
|72
|72
|68
|68
|280
|$12,919
|T12
|Brent Grant
|-8
|73
|70
|72
|65
|280
|$12,919
|T12
|KK Limbhasut
|-8
|73
|69
|72
|66
|280
|$12,919
|T12
|Mike Miller
|-8
|70
|72
|70
|68
|280
|$12,919
|T16
|John VanDerLaan
|-7
|73
|69
|67
|72
|281
|$8,860
|T16
|Nick Hardy
|-7
|68
|71
|69
|73
|281
|$8,860
|T16
|Brad Hopfinger
|-7
|70
|74
|70
|67
|281
|$8,860
|T16
|Kyle Jones
|-7
|70
|72
|70
|69
|281
|$8,860
|T16
|Nelson Lauta Ledesma
|-7
|73
|70
|71
|67
|281
|$8,860
|T16
|Charlie Saxon
|-7
|72
|70
|68
|71
|281
|$8,860
|T16
|Rick Lamb
|-7
|69
|74
|70
|68
|281
|$8,860
|T16
|Theo Humphrey
|-7
|69
|71
|69
|72
|281
|$8,860
|T24
|Augusto Nunez
|-6
|71
|70
|67
|74
|282
|$5,600
|T24
|Harrison Endycott
|-6
|72
|68
|70
|72
|282
|$5,600
|T24
|Seth Reeves
|-6
|70
|72
|73
|67
|282
|$5,600
|T24
|Bobby Bai
|-6
|70
|71
|68
|73
|282
|$5,600
|T24
|Kyle Reifers
|-6
|72
|66
|71
|73
|282
|$5,600
|T29
|Austin Smotherman
|-5
|70
|70
|69
|74
|283
|$4,341
|T29
|Patrick Fishburn
|-5
|72
|71
|67
|73
|283
|$4,341
|T29
|David Skinns
|-5
|75
|68
|68
|72
|283
|$4,341
|T29
|Isidro Benitez
|-5
|74
|69
|71
|69
|283
|$4,341
|T29
|Wesley Bryan
|-5
|72
|69
|71
|71
|283
|$4,341
|T29
|Mark Hensby
|-5
|66
|70
|74
|73
|283
|$4,341
|T29
|Max Greyserman
|-5
|70
|72
|69
|72
|283
|$4,341
|T36
|Stephen Franken
|-4
|70
|71
|72
|71
|284
|$3,556
|T36
|Brian Richey
|-4
|65
|72
|71
|76
|284
|$3,556
|T36
|Matt Ryan
|-4
|70
|70
|71
|73
|284
|$3,556
|T36
|Evan Harmeling
|-4
|74
|70
|68
|72
|284
|$3,556
|T36
|Juan Carlos Benitez
|-4
|68
|70
|72
|74
|284
|$3,556
|T41
|Greyson Sigg
|-3
|68
|71
|74
|72
|285
|$3,185
|T41
|Derek Ernst
|-3
|69
|71
|71
|74
|285
|$3,185
|T41
|Davis Riley
|-3
|70
|71
|71
|73
|285
|$3,185
|T41
|Erik Barnes
|-3
|69
|75
|66
|75
|285
|$3,185
|T45
|Martin Piller
|-2
|68
|71
|71
|76
|286
|$2,914
|T45
|Shad Tuten
|-2
|70
|71
|74
|71
|286
|$2,914
|T45
|Conrad Shindler
|-2
|72
|72
|72
|70
|286
|$2,914
|T45
|Willy Wilcox
|-2
|74
|70
|69
|73
|286
|$2,914
|T45
|Anders Albertson
|-2
|70
|71
|71
|74
|286
|$2,914
|T45
|Vince India
|-2
|72
|69
|76
|69
|286
|$2,914
|T51
|Daniel McCarthy
|-1
|74
|68
|70
|75
|287
|$2,759
|T51
|Paul D. Haley
|-1
|70
|70
|71
|76
|287
|$2,759
|T51
|Dawie van der Walt
|-1
|73
|70
|73
|71
|287
|$2,759
|T51
|Cyril Bouniol
|-1
|73
|71
|68
|75
|287
|$2,759
|T51
|Lorens Chan
|-1
|69
|73
|72
|73
|287
|$2,759
|T56
|Robert Garrigus
|E
|70
|69
|72
|77
|288
|$2,691
|T56
|Brandon Crick
|E
|71
|72
|76
|69
|288
|$2,691
|T56
|Tom Whitney
|E
|68
|73
|74
|73
|288
|$2,691
|T56
|Stuart MacDonald
|E
|70
|72
|72
|74
|288
|$2,691
|T56
|Luke Kwon
|E
|73
|69
|73
|73
|288
|$2,691
|61
|Martin Flores
|1
|69
|75
|73
|72
|289
|$2,652
|T62
|Marcelo Rozo
|2
|75
|69
|73
|73
|290
|$2,626
|T62
|Mikel Martinson
|2
|71
|71
|79
|69
|290
|$2,626
|T62
|Chip McDaniel
|2
|70
|72
|73
|75
|290
|$2,626
|T65
|Brad Brunner
|3
|75
|68
|73
|75
|291
|$2,594
|T65
|Bhavik Patel
|3
|72
|70
|74
|75
|291
|$2,594
|T67
|Zach Zaback
|4
|73
|71
|71
|77
|292
|$2,561
|T67
|Stephan Jaeger
|4
|70
|70
|70
|82
|292
|$2,561
|T67
|Oscar Fraustro
|4
|70
|73
|74
|75
|292
|$2,561
|70
|Billy Kennerly
|5
|71
|70
|76
|76
|293
|$2,535
|71
|John Somers
|6
|75
|69
|73
|77
|294
|$2,522
|72
|Julian Etulain
|9
|72
|69
|78
|78
|297
|$2,509
|T73
|John Oda
|12
|74
|69
|78
|79
|300
|$2,490
|T73
|Zach Wright
|12
|75
|67
|78
|80
|300
|$2,490