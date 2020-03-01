2020 Cologuard Classic final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
The 2020 Cologuard Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Bernhard Langer, who picked up his first win of the 2020 PGA Tour Champions season at the Omni Tucson National in Tucson, Ariz.

With a final round of 8-under 65, Langer defeated Woody Austin by three shots on 18-under 201 in the 54-hole event.

Rod Pampling and Brett Quigley, who won for the first time at the Morocco Champions, finished tied for third place on 14-under total. Quigley was the 36-hole leader.

Steve Striker, Fred Couples and Miguel Angel Jimenez finished tied for fifth place, five shots behind Langer.

Langer won the $255,000 winner's share of the $1,700,000 purse.

Cologuard Classic recap notes

Langer earns 255,000 Charles Schwab Cup regular season points with his win. All money earned in the regular season converts one for one to points.

Langer's win on Sunday was his 41st PGA Tour Champions win, leaving him four short of Hale Irwin's mark for the most in tour history.

This was the fourth event of the PGA Tour Champions season, and it featured 78 players in a no-cut affair.

The PGA Tour Champions season continues next week in Newport Beach, Calif., with the Hoag Classic.

2020 Cologuard Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Bernhard Langer -18 68 68 65 201 $255,000
2 Woody Austin -16 69 68 66 203 $149,600
T3 Rod Pampling -14 67 68 70 205 $112,200
T3 Brett Quigley -14 64 68 73 205 $112,200
T5 Steve Stricker -13 67 71 68 206 $70,267
T5 Miguel Angel Jimenez -13 69 66 71 206 $70,267
T5 Fred Couples -13 68 66 72 206 $70,267
8 Robert Karlsson -12 65 71 71 207 $54,400
T9 Ken Duke -11 73 68 67 208 $36,975
T9 Lee Janzen -11 69 71 68 208 $36,975
T9 Larry Mize -11 72 67 69 208 $36,975
T9 Stephen Leaney -11 69 70 69 208 $36,975
T9 Kevin Sutherland -11 72 67 69 208 $36,975
T9 John Daly -11 67 71 70 208 $36,975
T9 Scott Verplank -11 70 68 70 208 $36,975
T9 Glen Day -11 67 70 71 208 $36,975
17 Mark O'Meara -10 69 69 71 209 $27,200
T18 Bob Estes -9 73 70 67 210 $21,902
T18 Jesper Parnevik -9 71 72 67 210 $21,902
T18 Kenny Perry -9 76 67 67 210 $21,902
T18 Jeff Maggert -9 70 71 69 210 $21,902
T18 Gene Sauers -9 72 68 70 210 $21,902
T18 Bart Bryant -9 71 66 73 210 $21,902
T24 David Frost -8 72 72 67 211 $16,252
T24 Darren Clarke -8 70 71 70 211 $16,252
T24 Colin Montgomerie -8 73 68 70 211 $16,252
T24 David Toms -8 71 69 71 211 $16,252
T24 Olin Browne -8 70 68 73 211 $16,252
T29 Paul Broadhurst -7 73 70 69 212 $12,852
T29 Thongchai Jaidee -7 69 73 70 212 $12,852
T29 Tim Petrovic -7 72 70 70 212 $12,852
T29 Willie Wood -7 70 71 71 212 $12,852
T29 Jose Maria Olazabal -7 71 73 68 212 $12,852
T34 Fred Funk -6 73 70 70 213 $10,030
T34 Scott Parel -6 70 73 70 213 $10,030
T34 Ernie Els -6 73 70 70 213 $10,030
T34 Ken Tanigawa -6 68 73 72 213 $10,030
T34 Scott Dunlap -6 72 69 72 213 $10,030
T34 Retief Goosen -6 72 74 67 213 $10,030
T40 Brandt Jobe -5 74 71 69 214 $8,330
T40 Chris DiMarco -5 72 67 75 214 $8,330
T40 Scott McCarron -5 75 74 65 214 $8,330
T43 John Huston -4 69 73 73 215 $7,310
T43 Jarmo Sandelin -4 72 72 71 215 $7,310
T43 Marco Dawson -4 75 72 68 215 $7,310
T46 Corey Pavin -3 74 69 73 216 $5,440
T46 Rocco Mediate -3 72 70 74 216 $5,440
T46 Tom Lehman -3 71 73 72 216 $5,440
T46 Jeff Sluman -3 75 69 72 216 $5,440
T46 Tom Byrum -3 74 71 71 216 $5,440
T46 Wes Short Jr 6 -3 72 73 71 $216
T46 Michael Allen -3 74 66 76 216 $5,440
T46 Doug Barron -3 73 73 70 216 $5,440
T54 Robin Byrd -2 72 71 74 217 $3,655
T54 Kirk Triplett -2 74 69 74 217 $3,655
T54 Duffy Waldorf -2 72 69 76 217 $3,655
T54 Cliff Kresge -2 69 71 77 217 $3,655
T54 Tommy Tolles -2 72 74 71 217 $3,655
T54 Jerry Kelly -2 74 73 70 217 $3,655
T60 Tom Pernice Jr -1 76 69 73 218 $2,890
T60 Billy Mayfair -1 73 73 72 218 $2,890
T60 Tim Herron -1 70 77 71 218 $2,890
T63 Kent Jones E 72 72 75 219 $2,465
T63 Billy Andrade E 78 70 71 219 $2,465
T65 David McKenzie 2 75 72 74 221 $2,125
T65 Jim Schuman 2 74 76 71 221 $2,125
T67 Angel Cabrera 3 71 75 76 222 $1,723
T67 John Cook 3 76 72 74 222 $1,723
T67 Joe Durant 3 75 75 72 222 $1,723
70 Hugh Royer III 4 76 73 74 223 $1,496
71 John Smoltz 7 74 74 78 226 $1,394
72 Loren Roberts 8 79 74 74 227 $1,292
73 Mark Calcavecchia 9 76 75 77 228 $1,190
74 Tom Kite 10 76 77 76 229 $1,122
75 Geoffrey Sisk 15 77 77 80 234 $1,054
76 Hale Irwin 17 78 80 78 236 $986

