2020 Cologuard Classic final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Cologuard Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Bernhard Langer, who picked up his first win of the 2020 PGA Tour Champions season at the Omni Tucson National in Tucson, Ariz.

With a final round of 8-under 65, Langer defeated Woody Austin by three shots on 18-under 201 in the 54-hole event.

Rod Pampling and Brett Quigley, who won for the first time at the Morocco Champions, finished tied for third place on 14-under total. Quigley was the 36-hole leader.

Steve Striker, Fred Couples and Miguel Angel Jimenez finished tied for fifth place, five shots behind Langer.

Langer won the $255,000 winner's share of the $1,700,000 purse.

Cologuard Classic recap notes

Langer earns 255,000 Charles Schwab Cup regular season points with his win. All money earned in the regular season converts one for one to points.

Langer's win on Sunday was his 41st PGA Tour Champions win, leaving him four short of Hale Irwin's mark for the most in tour history.

This was the fourth event of the PGA Tour Champions season, and it featured 78 players in a no-cut affair.

The PGA Tour Champions season continues next week in Newport Beach, Calif., with the Hoag Classic.

2020 Cologuard Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

