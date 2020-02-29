The 2020 Cologuard Classic purse is set for $1.7 million, with the winner's share coming in at $255,000 -- slightly more than the standard 15 percent payout according to the PGA Tour Champions' prize money distribution chart.

The Cologuard Classic field is headed by Bernhard Langer, Scott McCarron and Jerry Kelly.

It's the fourth event of the new season, with 78 players taking on Tucson, Ariz. event. There is no cut.

This tournament is played at the Omni Tucson National in Tucson, Ariz.

The Cologuard Classic will be played over three days from Friday through Sunday.

What else is on the line: Charles Schwab Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The money earned this week counts toward the Charles Schwab Cup points list. Each dollar earned translates into a regular season point to qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs. The top 72 players get into the first leg.

At the season of the season, the top five players in the final standings are paid part of the $2.1 million bonus pool (all as annuities), based on the points standings.

The PGA Tour Champions does not offer Official World Golf Ranking points in its events.

2020 Cologuard Classic purse, winner's share, prize money payout