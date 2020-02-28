The 2020 Oman Open purse is set for $1,750,000, with the winner's share coming in at $291,660 -- the standard 16.67 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Oman Open field is headed by Eddie Pepperell, Edoardo Molinari, Martin Kaymer and Thomas Pieters.

The Oman Open is the fourth event in the Desert Swing, with the European Tour set to return to the United Arab Emirates at the end of the season to conclude the Race to Dubai. The final event in the series is the Qatar Masters next week.

The event is played at Al Mouj Golf in Muscat, Oman.

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets 24 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 1,750 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field. The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The winner gets 460 Race to Dubai points, with players making the 36-hole cut earning points.

2020 Oman Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout