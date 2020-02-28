2020 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters field: Players, rankings

The 2020 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Education City Golf Club in Doha, Qatar.
The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters field is headlined by Martin Kaymer, Justin Harding and Jorge Campillo.
This is a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this being the conclusion of the Desert Swing.
Justin Harding is the defending champion of this event, and he'll look to regain some of the form that has left his spring run last year.
We do have Monday qualifiers for this event. There's also an spot left open for the winner of the Oman Open, should they choose to play. There are also five spots open for other players.
The field will be playing for a $1.75 million purse, but none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2020 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters field
- Saleh Al Kaabi
- Shergo Al Kurdi
- Ali Al-Shahrani
- Maverick Antcliff
- Marcus Armitage
- Adri Arnaus
- Nino Bertasio
- Alexander Björk
- Richard Bland
- Kristoffer Broberg
- Steven Brown
- Dean Burmester
- Jonathan Caldwell
- Jorge Campillo
- Alejandro Cañizares
- Laurie Canter
- S.S.P. Chawrasia
- Ashley Chesters
- Jinho Choi
- Aaron Cockerill
- George Coetzee
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Sean Crocker
- Thomas Detry
- Jamie Donaldson
- David Drysdale
- Hennie Du Plessis
- Victor Dubuisson
- Nacho Elvira
- Oliver Farr
- Darren Fichardt
- Pedro Figueiredo
- Ross Fisher
- Oliver Fisher
- Grant Forrest
- Lorenzo Gagli
- Stephen Gallacher
- Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
- Gavin Green
- Julien Guerrier
- Joachim B. Hansen
- Peter Hanson
- Justin Harding
- Grégory Havret
- Benjamin Hebert
- Sebastian Heisele
- Scott Hend
- Calum Hill
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Nicolai Højgaard
- David Horsey
- Sam Horsfield
- David Howell
- Raphaël Jacquelin
- Scott Jamieson
- Matthew Jordan
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Martin Kaymer
- Mathiam Keyser
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Sihwan Kim
- Marcus Kinhult
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Mikko Korhonen
- Joakim Lagergren
- Romain Langasque
- Francesco Laporta
- Pablo Larrazábal
- David Law
- Paul Lawrie
- Min Woo Lee
- Taehee Lee
- Niklas Lemke
- Alexander Levy
- Haotong Li
- Zander Lombard
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Joost Luiten
- Robert Macintyre
- Richard Mcevoy
- Jake Mcleod
- Adrian Meronk
- Guido Migliozzi
- Edoardo Molinari
- Kyongjun Moon
- James Morrison
- Wilco Nienaber
- Adrian Otaegui
- Chris Paisley
- Renato Paratore
- Andrea Pavan
- Matthieu Pavon
- Eddie Pepperell
- Thomas Pieters
- Carlos Pigem
- Benjamin Poke
- Haydn Porteous
- Garrick Porteous
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Alvaro Quiros
- Aaron Rai
- Richie Ramsay
- Brandon Robinson Thompson
- Robert Rock
- Robin Roussel
- Antoine Rozner
- Adrien Saddier
- Kalle Samooja
- Ricardo Santos
- Matthias Schwab
- Robin Sciot-Siegrist
- Jason Scrivener
- Jack Senior
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Cormac Sharvin
- Callum Shinkwin
- Marcel Siem
- Jack Singh Brar
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Soderberg
- Matthew Southgate
- Brandon Stone
- Graeme Storm
- Andy Sullivan
- Connor Syme
- Yassine Touhami
- Sami Valimaki
- Darius Van Driel
- Johannes Veerman
- Justin Walters
- Jeunghun Wang
- Paul Waring
- Oliver Wilson
- Jeff Winther
- Ashun Wu
- Michael Young
- Fabrizio Zanotti
Top 50 players in 2020 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters field
There are no top 50 players in the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters field this year.