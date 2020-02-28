2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational field: Players, rankings

The 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Fla.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational field is headlined by Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott and Patrick Reed.

This is a 120-player field is played out over four days, with this being the second PGA Tour event of the Florida Swing.

Francesco Molinari is the defending champion of this event, and he'll look to regain some of the form that has left him since the 2019 Masters.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event. There's also an spot left open for the winner of The Honda Classic, should they choose to play.

The field will be playing for a $9.3 million purse, with 31 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational field

Byeong Hun An

Abraham Ancer

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Zac Blair

Keegan Bradley

Scott Brown

Sam Burns

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Bud Cauley

Cameron Champ

Kevin Chappell

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Joel Dahmen

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Tyler Duncan

Harris English

Matt Every

Tony Finau

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Dylan Frittelli

Robert Gamez

Brian Gay

Lucas Glover

Talor Gooch

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Brian Harman

Padraig Harrington

Scott Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton

Jim Herman

Harry Higgs

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

J.B. Holmes

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Charles Howell III

Mark Hubbard

Sungjae Im

Jazz Janewattananond

Zach Johnson

Matt Jones

Sung Kang

Si Woo Kim

Kevin Kisner

Russell Knox

Brooks Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Anirban Lahiri

Nate Lashley

Hank Lebioda

Danny Lee

Marc Leishman

Adam Long

Davis Love III

Hideki Matsuyama

Brandon Matthews

Denny McCarthy

Graeme McDowell

Rory McIlroy

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Phil Mickelson

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Ryan Moore

Collin Morikawa

Sebastián Muñoz

Kevin Na

Matthew NeSmith

Joaquin Niemann

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Rob Oppenheim

Carlos Ortiz

C.T. Pan

Pat Perez

Rod Perry

Scott Piercy

J.T. Poston

Ian Poulter

Andrew Putnam

Doc Redman

Patrick Reed

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Sam Saunders

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Charl Schwartzel

Adam Scott

Robby Shelton

Vijay Singh

Brendan Steele

Henrik Stenson

Kevin Streelman

Steve Stricker

Brian Stuard

Nick Taylor

Vaughn Taylor

Brendon Todd

Kevin Tway

Harold Varner III

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Bubba Watson

Lee Westwood

Danny Willett

Matthew Wolff

Chun-an Yu

Xinjun Zhang

Top 50 players in 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational field