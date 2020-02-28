2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational field: Players, rankings

The 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Fla.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational field is headlined by Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott and Patrick Reed.
This is a 120-player field is played out over four days, with this being the second PGA Tour event of the Florida Swing.
Francesco Molinari is the defending champion of this event, and he'll look to regain some of the form that has left him since the 2019 Masters.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event. There's also an spot left open for the winner of The Honda Classic, should they choose to play.
The field will be playing for a $9.3 million purse, with 31 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational field
- Byeong Hun An
- Abraham Ancer
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Zac Blair
- Keegan Bradley
- Scott Brown
- Sam Burns
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Bud Cauley
- Cameron Champ
- Kevin Chappell
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Joel Dahmen
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Tyler Duncan
- Harris English
- Matt Every
- Tony Finau
- Matthew Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Dylan Frittelli
- Robert Gamez
- Brian Gay
- Lucas Glover
- Talor Gooch
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Brian Harman
- Padraig Harrington
- Scott Harrington
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Jim Herman
- Harry Higgs
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- J.B. Holmes
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Beau Hossler
- Viktor Hovland
- Charles Howell III
- Mark Hubbard
- Sungjae Im
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Zach Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Sung Kang
- Si Woo Kim
- Kevin Kisner
- Russell Knox
- Brooks Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Anirban Lahiri
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- Danny Lee
- Marc Leishman
- Adam Long
- Davis Love III
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Brandon Matthews
- Denny McCarthy
- Graeme McDowell
- Rory McIlroy
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Phil Mickelson
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Ryan Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Kevin Na
- Matthew NeSmith
- Joaquin Niemann
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Rob Oppenheim
- Carlos Ortiz
- C.T. Pan
- Pat Perez
- Rod Perry
- Scott Piercy
- J.T. Poston
- Ian Poulter
- Andrew Putnam
- Doc Redman
- Patrick Reed
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Sam Saunders
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Charl Schwartzel
- Adam Scott
- Robby Shelton
- Vijay Singh
- Brendan Steele
- Henrik Stenson
- Kevin Streelman
- Steve Stricker
- Brian Stuard
- Nick Taylor
- Vaughn Taylor
- Brendon Todd
- Kevin Tway
- Harold Varner III
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Bubba Watson
- Lee Westwood
- Danny Willett
- Matthew Wolff
- Chun-an Yu
- Xinjun Zhang
Top 50 players in 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational field
- 1. Rory McIlroy
- 3. Brooks Koepka
- 6. Adam Scott
- 8. Patrick Reed
- 11. Xander Schauffele
- 12. Tommy Fleetwood
- 13. Justin Rose
- 14. Bryson DeChambeau
- 15. Tony Finau
- 20. Hideki Matsuyama
- 22. Marc Leishman
- 24. Matthew Fitzpatrick
- 25. Rickie Fowler
- 26. Francesco Molinari
- 27. Abraham Ancer
- 28. Kevin Na
- 29. Henrik Stenson
- 30. Lee Westwood
- 31. Tyrrell Hatton
- 32. Danny Willett
- 33. Kevin Kisner
- 34. Sungjae Im
- 35. Billy Horschel
- 39. Jazz Janewattananond
- 42. Matt Wallace
- 44. Rafa Cabrera Bello
- 45. Jason Day
- 47. Bubba Watson
- 48. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 49. Graeme McDowell
- 50. Scottie Scheffler