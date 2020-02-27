Walker Trolleys blends throwback aesthetic with modern pushcart features

A lot of golfers love to walk when they play. A good chunk of that walking population prefers to get around the course with a push cart, rather than lugging their clubs on their shoulders.

There's also a subset of the golf population that's drawn to a simpler time in the game, when there was a more minimalist approach.

Where those two groups -- walkers and traditionalists -- come together is where they might find Walker Trolleys a captivating alternative.

Walker Trolleys was founded by former Apple employee Brad Payne, who wanted to create an elegant-looking push cart with callbacks to the past while still integrating modern touches players have come to expect from push carts.

Their first model, the Cape, will have an aluminum frame and feature a water-resistant waxed-canvas storage unit, which will ultimately give golfers plenty of room for customizing their trolley with their personal aesthetic. The white-wall-style tires are a cool nod to a foregone era. A one-fold handle breaks down the push cart quickly, with the handle and legs able to bend on separate axes into a compact shape for post-round storage.

Payne is hoping to entice more golfers to ditch motorized carts.

“The game is so pure when you’re walking, you take the time to really see the golf course from tee to green and appreciate the architecture and strategy behind it,” Payne said. “And then there’s the health and wellness aspect. Walking with a push cart can burn more than 700 calories over 18 holes and lead to better scores versus carrying.”

Walker Trolleys plans on offering non-folding versions of their push carts to clubs and resorts for a rental fleet. Those trolleys will nest together for storage and could be customized with branding and design elements.

The Walker Trolleys Cape model will be available come spring for $400, with limited pre-orders available now through their website.