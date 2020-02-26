2020 US Women’s Open qualifying sites list, spots available

The USGA has released the list of qualifying sites and dates for the 2020 US Women's Open, as well announced the number of spots in the US Women's Open field available at each site.

Unlike with the US Open, there aren't multiple qualifying stages. There's one stage of qualifying, but there are more qualifying sites, with events conducted over a longer span of time.

A total of 25 qualifiers will be conducted, with four international qualifiers in England, Japan, China and South Korea. These are 36-hole events, with the top finishers moving on to the 2020 US Women's Open. The 2020 US Women's Open dates are June 4-7, 2020 at Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas.

The USGA accepted 1,552 entries for the 2019 US Women’s Open at the Country Club of Charleston. The record of 1,873 entries was set for the 2015 US Women's Open at Lancaster Country Club in Pennsylvania.

US Women's Open qualifying requirements

Qualifiers are open to any female professionals or players with a USGA handicap index of 2.4 or lower, and they must enter by the April 15 deadline.

2020 US Women's Open sectional qualifying sites

April 21: Meridian Valley Country Club, Kent, Wash.

April 23

Dream Park Country Club, Incheon, Korea

Canyon Creek Country Club, Richardson, Texas

April 27

Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon, Beaumont, Calif.

North Ridge Country Club, Fair Oaks, Calif.

Foxhills C.C. & Resort (Longcross Course), Chertsey, England

Village Links of Glen Ellyn (Ill.)

Ohtone Country Club, Ibaraki Pref., Japan

April 28: The Clubs at Houston Oaks, Hockley, Texas

April 29: Shanghai Lake Malaren Golf Club, Shanghai, China

May 1: Sugar Mill Country Club, New Smyrna Beach, Fla.

May 4

Marin Country Club, Novato, Calif.

Riverdale Dunes Golf Course, Brighton, Colo.

Bradenton (Fla.) Country Club

The Falls Club of The Palm Beaches, Lake Worth, Fla.

Dunwoody (Ga.) Country Club

Oahu Country Club, Honolulu, Hawaii

North Oaks (Minn.) Golf Club

Spring Lake (N.J.) Golf Club

May 5

Gaston Country Club, Gastonia, N.C.

Shannopin Country Club, Pittsburgh, Pa.

May 6

Soule Park Golf Club, Ojai, Calif.

Dedham (Mass.) Country & Polo Club

May 12: Belle Haven Country Club, Alexandria, Va.

May 14: Briarwood Country Club, Phoenix, Ariz.