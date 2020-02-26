2020 The Honda Classic TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, NBC Sports

The 2020 The Honda Classic begins the PGA Tour's Florida Swing at the Champion Course at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

The Honda Classic TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel and NBC airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The PGA Tour TV schedule predictable for a reason, and Golf Channel airs four days of live golf action from PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

There will be four days of this tournament, with ano cut after 36 holes. NBC airs the final two rounds on the tournament, with all four rounds at the Jack Nicklaus-designed Champion Course.

Keith Mitchell is defending champion, as a world-class field including Brooks Koepka and Tommy Fleetwood seek a big win.

Golf Channel has TV coverage of Thursday's first round, Friday's second round, Saturday's third round and Sunday's final round.

On the first two days of the tournament, the coverage window will be four hours from 2-6 p.m. Eastern. On Saturday and Sunday, Golf Channel is on from 1-3 p.m. before NBC takes over at 3 p.m.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel app, as well on NBCSports.com. However, if you prefer to watch the 2020 The Honda Classic on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2020 The Honda Classic TV times and schedule.

2020 The Honda Classic TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern