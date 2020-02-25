Royal Troon will host 2023 British Open Championship

Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland will host the 2023 British Open Championship, the R&A announced on Feb. 25.

Royal Troon will host in 2023 for the first time since 2016, when Henrik Stenson outlasted Phil Mickelson in one of the greatest duels in championship history. Stenson won his first major title with a final-round 63 to post 20-under total.

The 2023 staging, which will be the 152nd edition of the championship, will also mark the 100th anniversary of the first time the Open Championship was played at Royal Troon in 1923. The R&A has now announced its future British Open Championship venues through 2023.

Bobby Locke, Arnold Palmer, Tom Weiskopf, Tom Watson, Mark Calcavecchia, Justin Leonard and Todd Hamilton are among the other claret jug winners at Troon, which is just outside of Glasgow.

“Royal Troon is one of the world’s greatest championships links. It has produced many memorable moments throughout the history of The Open including the dramatic duel between Henrik Stenson and Phil Mickelson that captivated millions of fans around the world in 2016," said Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of the R&A.

In 2020, golf fans will also get to see Royal Troon, as it will host the AIG Women's British Open.

The 2023 Open Championship will be played from July 20-23, 2023.