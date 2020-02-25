Future British Open Championship venues and dates through 2025: Confirmed and speculative

The future British Open Championship sites are downright predictable. Known as the Rota, the rotation of British Open Championship venues rarely changes. The Old Course at St. Andrews has a regular slot to host the Open Championship every five years, like Pebble Beach is to the U.S. Open and Whistling Straits has become for the PGA Championship.

The future British Open venues have been announced or leaked through 2023, with St. Andrews hosting in 2021 for the 150th Open Championship.

Future British Open Championship venues and dates announced

There's still much to be decided about the order of the Open Rota for years to come.

Potential future British Open Championship sites

2024 -- Muirfield: The Scottish links, and the shortest course in the modern Open Rota, gets the Open about once a decade nowadays. Phil Mickelson, who won there in 2013, will be 52 years old when the Open returns. It could be a good send-off for the lefty.

2025 -- The Old Course at St. Andrews: There's no reason to believe the R&A will stop its tradition of hosting the Open at St. Andrews every five years.

2026 -- Turnberry: Site to Tom Watson's 2009 close call at the age of 59, Turnberry is going to see the Open sooner than later, not face the 15-year gap it did between hosting in 1994 and '09.

2027 -- Royal Lytham & St. Annes: From 1952 until 1979, Lytham was hosting the Open practically at the same frequency at St. Andrews. Then it fell off and seems more of a fill-in than a a regular venue.

Recent past British Open Championship venues