2020 US Open sectional qualifying sites list, spots available

The USGA has released the list of sectional qualifying sites and dates for the 2020 US Open, as well announced the number of spots in the US Open field available at each site.

First, there's been a name change. The USGA is now referring to sectional qualifying as final qualifying, largely a nod to the increasing number of international qualifiers.

A total of 12 sectional qualifiers will be conducted from May 18, 25 and June 8, with one international qualifier held on the 25th (Japan) and two on the 8th (England and Canada). These are 36-hole events, with the top finishers moving on to the 2020 US Open. The 2020 US Open dates are June 18-21 at Winged Foot Golf Club (West Course) in Mamaroneck, N.Y.

All told, final qualifying will offer a to-be-determined number of slots that will be set after the Memorial Tournament.

Orville Moody was the last player to win the US Open after advancing through local qualifying, winning the US Open in 1969.

2020 US Open sectional qualifying sites

May 18

Lakewood Country Club & Royal Oaks Country Club, Dallas, Texas

May 25

Minagi Golf Club, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan

June 8

RattleSnake Point Golf Club (CopperHead Course), Milton, Ontario

Walton Heath Golf Club (New and Old Courses), Surrey, England

Lake Merced Golf Club & The Olympic Club (Ocean Course), Daly City, Calif.

The Club at Admiral’s Cove (North and West Courses), Jupiter, Fla.

Ansley Golf Club (Settindown Creek Course), Roswell, Ga.

Woodmont Country Club (North Course), Rockville, Md.

Century Country Club & Old Oaks Country Club, Purchase, N.Y.

Brookside Golf & Country Club & The Lakes Golf & Country Club, Columbus, Ohio

Springfield (Ohio) Country Club, Springfield, Ohio

Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club (Witch Hollow Course), North Plains, Ore.

US Open qualifying requirements

Qualifiers are open to any professionals or players with a USGA handicap index of 1.4 or lower, and they must enter by the April 26 deadline.