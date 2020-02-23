2020 WGC-Mexico Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship purse is set for $10.5 million, with 72 professional players who complete four rounds at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City, Mexico, earning a paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the WGC-Mexico Championship prize pool is at $1,820,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $1,150,000.

The WGC-Mexico Championship field is headed by Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed, Bryson DeChambeau and more.

This tournament started with 72 players, and there was no 36-hole cut as would be typical on the PGA Tour.

With the new PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 550 FedEx Cup points, with World Golf Championships events offering a bonus on top of the normal 500 points to the winner. Every player who completes this event earns FedEx Cup points, assuming they are a PGA Tour member. Non-PGA Tour members get the equivalent of non-member points that are tracked on a separate list and can help a player earn PGA Tour membership or special temporary status.

Additionally, there are 70 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line, as this is the strongest field of the year so far, tied with The Genesis Invitational for the highest points offering of the year.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a three-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the Masters, the Sentry Tournament of Champions, The Players Championship and the PGA Championship.

2020 WGC-Mexico Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout