The 2020 Puerto Rico Open purse is set for $3 million, with the winner's share coming in at $540,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Puerto Rico Open field is headed by host Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and 42 of the world top 50.

The 120-player field is smaller than the regular full-field PGA Tour event, as the Puerto Rico Open is an opposite-field event against the WGC-Mexico Championship.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at Coco Beach Golf and Country Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

This is the ninth PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the year and the only one this year played in Puerto Rico.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 300 FedEx Cup points, with opposite-field events offering fewer points compared to the normal 500 points to the winner.

The winner gets 24 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength. The minimum for a PGA Tour field offers 24 points to the winner, with the top 24 players and ties earning points.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the Sentry Tournament of Champions, The Players Championship and the PGA Championship.

2020 Puerto Rico Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout

