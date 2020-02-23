2020 Puerto Rico Open money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2020 Puerto Rico Open purse is set for $3 million, with 69 professional players who complete four rounds at Coco Beach Golf and Country Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, earning a paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Puerto Rico Open prize pool is at $540,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $327,000.

The Puerto Rico Open field is headed by Viktor Hovland, Maverick McNealy, Martin Laird and more.

This tournament started with 120 players, and there was a 36-hole cut to the top 65 and ties, with 69 players getting to the weekend.

With the new PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 300 FedEx Cup points, with opposite-field events offering a reduction from the normal 500 points to the winner.

Additionally, there are 24 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line, as this is the miniumum for a PGA Tour event.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the Sentry Tournament of Champions, The Players Championship and the PGA Championship.

