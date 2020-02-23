2020 Puerto Rico Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Puerto Rico Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Viktor Hovland, who prevailed with a one-shot victory at Coco Beach Golf and Country Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

Hovland won his first PGA Tour title, making a lengthy birdie putt on the 72nd hole to finish on 20-under 268 and beat veteran Josh Teater by a stroke. Teater was also vying for his first PGA Tour title.

Hovland had a three-shot lead through 10 holes of the final round, but a triple bogey on the 11th hole dropped him into a tie for the lead. The tournament remained close until the end, when Hovland made birdie 4 on the closing par 5 to end the tournament in regulation.

Kyle Stanley, Sam Ryder and Emiliano Grillo finished in a tie for third place on 15-under total.

Hovland won the $540,000 winner's share of the $3,000,000 purse.

Puerto Rico Open recap notes

Viktor Hovland earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with his win, getting him inside the top 60 in the Official World Golf Ranking. The top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking the week prior to the Masters get invitations.

Hovland's win does not qualify him for the Masters. However, it does get him into the PGA Championship and the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Martin Laird, the 54-hole leader, shot 75 in the final round to drop into a tie for sixth with Ted Potter Jr.

The PGA Tour has just one event next week, moving into its Florida Swing in March with The Honda Classic at PGA National's Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

2020 Puerto Rico Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details