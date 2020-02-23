2020 Puerto Rico Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
02/23/2020 at 6:02 pm
The 2020 Puerto Rico Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Viktor Hovland, who prevailed with a one-shot victory at Coco Beach Golf and Country Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

Hovland won his first PGA Tour title, making a lengthy birdie putt on the 72nd hole to finish on 20-under 268 and beat veteran Josh Teater by a stroke. Teater was also vying for his first PGA Tour title.

Hovland had a three-shot lead through 10 holes of the final round, but a triple bogey on the 11th hole dropped him into a tie for the lead. The tournament remained close until the end, when Hovland made birdie 4 on the closing par 5 to end the tournament in regulation.

Kyle Stanley, Sam Ryder and Emiliano Grillo finished in a tie for third place on 15-under total.

Hovland won the $540,000 winner's share of the $3,000,000 purse.

Puerto Rico Open recap notes

Viktor Hovland earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with his win, getting him inside the top 60 in the Official World Golf Ranking. The top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking the week prior to the Masters get invitations.

Hovland's win does not qualify him for the Masters. However, it does get him into the PGA Championship and the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Martin Laird, the 54-hole leader, shot 75 in the final round to drop into a tie for sixth with Ted Potter Jr.

The PGA Tour has just one event next week, moving into its Florida Swing in March with The Honda Classic at PGA National's Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

2020 Puerto Rico Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Viktor Hovland -20 68 66 64 70 268 $540,000
2 Josh Teater -19 66 68 66 69 269 $327,000
T3 Kyle Stanley -15 64 70 71 68 273 $159,000
T3 Sam Ryder -15 70 65 69 69 273 $159,000
T3 Emiliano Grillo -15 66 68 69 70 273 $159,000
T6 Matthew NeSmith -14 70 71 66 67 274 $101,250
T6 Ted Potter Jr. -14 68 70 67 69 274 $101,250
T6 Martin Laird -14 67 69 63 75 274 $101,250
T9 Jhonattan Vegas -13 68 74 71 62 275 $75,750
T9 Vincent Whaley -13 70 71 69 65 275 $75,750
T9 Joseph Bramlett -13 71 67 69 68 275 $75,750
T9 Wes Roach -13 67 70 69 69 275 $75,750
T9 Rob Oppenheim -13 69 68 69 69 275 $75,750
T14 Roberto Castro -12 71 69 70 66 276 $50,250
T14 Shawn Stefani -12 72 65 72 67 276 $50,250
T14 Kyoung-Hoon Lee -12 70 69 70 67 276 $50,250
T14 Adam Schenk -12 72 65 69 70 276 $50,250
T14 Xin-Jun Zhang -12 71 69 66 70 276 $50,250
T14 Ben Martin -12 70 66 69 71 276 $50,250
T20 Tim Wilkinson -11 69 70 71 67 277 $31,607
T20 Kristoffer Ventura -11 72 68 70 67 277 $31,607
T20 Will Gordon -11 70 68 70 69 277 $31,607
T20 Brice Garnett -11 72 68 67 70 277 $31,607
T20 Julian Etulain -11 67 73 67 70 277 $31,607
T20 Doug Ghim -11 69 70 67 71 277 $31,607
T20 Tyler McCumber -11 70 68 67 72 277 $31,607
T27 Kiradech Aphibarnrat -10 68 69 72 69 278 $20,119
T27 Bill Haas -10 69 71 69 69 278 $20,119
T27 Cameron Davis -10 69 71 69 69 278 $20,119
T27 Mark D. Anderson -10 68 73 68 69 278 $20,119
T27 Rhein Gibson -10 66 70 72 70 278 $20,119
T27 Zack Sucher -10 70 69 69 70 278 $20,119
T27 Robert Streb -10 69 68 69 72 278 $20,119
T27 Maverick McNealy -10 70 69 67 72 278 $20,119
T35 Beau Hossler -9 72 70 70 67 279 $13,700
T35 Seamus Power -9 73 69 69 68 279 $13,700
T35 Ryan Brehm -9 69 73 69 68 279 $13,700
T35 Johnson Wagner -9 71 71 68 69 279 $13,700
T35 George McNeill -9 69 69 71 70 279 $13,700
T35 Bo Hoag -9 74 67 68 70 279 $13,700
T35 Sang-Moon Bae -9 74 67 66 72 279 $13,700
T35 Chris Couch -9 66 71 69 73 279 $13,700
T35 Patrick Rodgers -9 70 68 66 75 279 $13,700
T44 Nelson Lauta Ledesma -8 70 68 77 65 280 $9,220
T44 Cameron Percy -8 70 71 70 69 280 $9,220
T44 Peter Uihlein -8 66 71 73 70 280 $9,220
T44 Anirban Lahiri -8 70 70 70 70 280 $9,220
T44 Henrik Norlander -8 66 75 69 70 280 $9,220
T44 Austin Cook -8 74 67 68 71 280 $9,220
T50 Arjun Atwal -7 73 67 72 69 281 $7,620
T50 David Lingmerth -7 71 65 69 76 281 $7,620
T52 Derek Ernst -6 71 71 73 67 282 $7,110
T52 Chase Seiffert -6 71 69 72 70 282 $7,110
T52 Robby Shelton -6 68 73 71 70 282 $7,110
T52 Fabian Gomez -6 70 70 70 72 282 $7,110
T52 MJ Daffue -6 67 73 70 72 282 $7,110
T52 D.J. Trahan -6 72 69 68 73 282 $7,110
T58 Michael Gellerman -5 71 70 72 70 283 $6,840
T58 Sebastian Cappelen -5 72 65 74 72 283 $6,840
T60 Alex Cejka -4 72 70 74 68 284 $6,660
T60 Bo Van Pelt -4 71 69 75 69 284 $6,660
T60 J.J. Henry -4 69 70 72 73 284 $6,660
T60 Roger Sloan -4 73 69 68 74 284 $6,660
T64 Brandon Hagy -3 72 69 74 70 285 $6,450
T64 Brendon de Jonge -3 71 71 72 71 285 $6,450
T64 John Senden -3 70 70 73 72 285 $6,450
T67 Scott Brown E 67 71 75 75 288 $6,300
T67 Jay McLuen E 67 74 72 75 288 $6,300
69 Daniel Chopra 3 69 73 73 76 291 $6,210

