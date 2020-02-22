2020 The Honda Classic field: Players, rankings

The 2020 The Honda Classic field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at PGA National's Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

The The Honda Classic field is headlined by Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood and Gary Woodland.

This is a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this being the first PGA Tour event of the Florida Swing.

Keith Mitchell is the defending champion of this event, which turned out to be one of the more compelling events last year.

We do not yet know the four Monday qualifiers for this event. There's also an spot left open for the winner of the WGC-Mexico Championship, should they choose to play.

The field will be playing for a $7 million purse, with 12 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2020 The Honda Classic field

Byeong Hun An

Mark Anderson

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Ryan Armour

Chris Baker

Daniel Berger

Justin Bertsch

Lucas Bjerregaard

Zac Blair

Keegan Bradley

Joseph Bramlett

Scott Brown

Bronson Burgoon

Sam Burns

Sebastian Cappelen

Bud Cauley

Greg Chalmers

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Austin Cook

Cameron Davis

Luke Donald

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Harris English

Matt Every

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Dylan Frittelli

Jim Furyk

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Michael Gligic

Lucas Glover

Talor Gooch

Emiliano Grillo

Fabián Gómez

Chesson Hadley

Brandon Hagy

Brian Harman

Padraig Harrington

Scott Harrington

David Hearn

Russell Henley

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Harry Higgs

Bo Hoag

Tom Hoge

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Charles Howell III

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

John Huh

Sungjae Im

Ryo Ishikawa

Zach Johnson

Matt Jones

Si Woo Kim

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Satoshi Kodaira

Brooks Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Hank Lebioda

Danny Lee

Kyoung-Hoon Lee

Tom Lewis

Luke List

Adam Long

Davis Love III

Jamie Lovemark

Shane Lowry

Peter Malnati

Denny McCarthy

Tyler McCumber

Maverick McNealy

Keith Mitchell

Grayson Murray

Matthew NeSmith

Joaquin Niemann

Seung-Yul Noh

Henrik Norlander

Sean O'Hair

Louis Oosthuizen

Rob Oppenheim

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Cameron Percy

J.T. Poston

Ted Potter Jr.

Ian Poulter

Doc Redman

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Adam Schenk

Charl Schwartzel

Chase Seiffert

Robby Shelton

Vijay Singh

Roger Sloan

J.J. Spaun

Scott Stallings

Kyle Stanley

Brendan Steele

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Chris Stroud

Brian Stuard

Hudson Swafford

Vaughn Taylor

Michael Thompson

D.J. Trahan

Martin Trainer

Cameron Tringale

Kevin Tway

Bo Van Pelt

Erik van Rooyen

Harold Varner III

Jhonattan Vegas

Camilo Villegas

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Nick Watney

Richy Werenski

Lee Westwood

Tim Wilkinson

Aaron Wise

Matthew Wolff

Gary Woodland

Xinjun Zhang

Top 50 players in 2020 The Honda Classic field

2. Brooks Koepka

11. Tommy Fleetwood

17. Louis Oosthuizen

18. Shane Lowry

19. Gary Woodland

26. Rickie Fowler

30. Lee Westwood

32. Sungjae Im

40. Billy Horschel

41. Matt Wallace

42. Sergio Garcia

50. Byeong Hun An

2020 The Honda Classic alternates