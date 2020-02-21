Who are the 10 longest and 10 shortest drivers on the PGA Tour in 2019-2020?

PGA Tour players are longer off the tee than ever, thanks to advances in driver and golf ball technology, as well improved training regimens, swing optimization and course conditioning.

That means the longest drivers and hitters on the PGA Tour are longer than ever, too. And it also means that being one of the shortest drivers on the PGA Tour means that you're still hitting the golf ball pretty far.

So, who are the 10 longest and the 10 shortest drivers on the PGA Tour in 2019-20?

10 longest drivers on the PGA Tour

1. Cameron Champ -- 320.5 yards

2. Grayson Murray -- 318.2 yards

3. Ryan Brehm -- 315.6 yards

4. Bryson DeChambeau -- 314.5 yards

5. Jason Kokrak -- 313.6 yards

6. Lucas Bjerregaard -- 312.7 yards

7. Tyler McCumber -- 312.5 yards

8. Bubba Watson -- 312.4 yards

9. Danny Lee -- 311.8 yards

10. Byeong Hun An -- 311.7 yards

10 shortest drivers on the PGA Tour

1. Graeme McDowell -- 274.9 yards

2. Brendon Todd -- 278 yards

3. Satoshi Kodaira -- 278 yards

4. Chez Reavie -- 278.7 yards

5. Kevin Kisner -- 278.7 yards

6. Luke Donald -- 279 yards

7. Matt Kuchar -- 279.3 yards

8. David Lingmerth -- 279.4 yards

9. Ben Martin -- 280.4 yards

10. Zac Blair -- 280.5 yards

We looked at the data from the 2019-20 PGA Tour season through February for the driving distance statistic to get these figures. The PGA Tour bases these numbers on the measured distance from drives hit on two holes in every PGA Tour round. These are holes on which players overwhelmingly hit driver, so they give the best idea of how far any PGA Tour player hits their driver (as compared to another stat that measures all non-par-3 tee shots, including holes where a longer player might use an iron or fairway wood).

Distance, of course, carries through the bag, though how far PGA Tour players hit the ball varies wildly by player.

These figures tell you something: You don't necessarily have to be long to win on the PGA Tour, as Graeme McDowell won last year on the PGA Tour and already did in 2020 on the European Tour. Kevin Kisner is a match-play specialist. Brendon Todd won two events in a row and nearly took a third.

Then again, Cameron Champ already won on the PGA Tour in 2019-20, and other long hitters are typically in the top 10 in the FedEx Cup rankings. Being long helps a lot, if you can keep it in play.