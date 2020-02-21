The 10 longest and 10 shortest courses on the PGA Tour in 2019-2020

The PGA Tour plays on anywhere from 48-50 courses most years, so the players see a variety of golf courses, architects, holes, grasses and styles. The lengths of these courses varies wildly, by 949 yards from the longest course on the PGA Tour (Torrey Pines' South Course, part of the Farmers Insurance Open) to the shortest course on the PGA Tour (Pebble Beach Golf Links, part of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am).

We wanted to share with you the 10 longest courses on the PGA Tour and the 10 shortest courses on the PGA Tour in the 2019-2020 season, which you can then compare to our list of the hardest courses on the PGA Tour and the easiest courses on the PGA Tour.

The longest courses on the PGA Tour

Farmers Insurance Open, Torrey Pines GC (South), par 72, 7,765 yards Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Corales Golf Club, par 72, 7,670 yards Sentry Tournament of Champions, Plantation Course at Kapalua, par 73, 7,596 yards Wells Fargo Championship, Quail Hollow Club, par 71, 7,554 yards Puerto Rico Open, Coco Beach Golf & CC, par 72, 7,506 yards Masters Tournament, Augusta National GC, par 72, 7,475 yards 3M Open, TPC Twin Cities, par 71, 7,468 yards Sanderson Farms Championship, CC of Jackson, par 72, 7,460 yards Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Bay Hill Club & Lodge, par 72, 7,454 yards Houston Open, GC of Houston, par 72, 7,441 yards

The longest course on the PGA Tour is Torrey Pines' South Course, which plays to a length of 7,765 yards -- a 60-yard increase over last year. It can play that length, in part, because it was lengthened for the 2008 U.S. Open. That hasn't changed.

Next up is the 7,670-yard Corales Golf Club, which will host the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship.

The renovated Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort, home to the Sentry Tournament of Champions, is just under 7,600 yards and the third-longest course on the PGA Tour. It plays as a par-73 course.

Three of the four majors will not be played on courses in the 10 longest this season.

The shortest courses on the PGA Tour

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach GL, par 72, 6,816 yards Bermuda Championship, Port Royal GC, par 71, 6,828 yards Travelers Championship, TPC River Highlands, par 70, 6,841 yards AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Monterey Peninsula CC, par 71, 6,958 yards RBC Canadian Open, Hamilton Golf & Country Club, par 70, 6,967 yards The RSM Classic, Sea Island Resort (Seaside), par 70, 7,005 yards Mayakoba Golf Classic, El Camaleon GC, par 71, 7,017 yards AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Spyglass Hill GC, par 72, 7,035 yards Zozo Championship, Accordia Golf Narashino CC, par 70, 7,041 yards Sony Open in Hawaii, Waialae CC, par 70, 7,044 yards

Two of the four shortest courses on the PGA Tour by the scorecard are part of the three that host the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which makes sense given the format.

The Travelers Championship, which has given up the lowest score in PGA Tour history (58), is the third shortest course.