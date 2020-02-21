LPGA Tour player average distances: Driver, irons, wedges through the bag

The average LPGA Tour player doesn't hit their driver 300-plus yards. In fact, very few players on the LPGA hit any 300-yard drives. On average, an LPGA Tour player hits their ball longer than most recreational golfers, but their average distances are somewhat closer to how the average younger amateur experiences the game.

How far LPGA Tour players hit the golf ball with each club in their bag isn't an exact science, however. Every player is different, with a different swing, a different angle of attack, different swing speeds and more. Every situation -- off the tee, from the fairway or rough -- is different. So, we wanted to give you an idea of how far is far and how short is short among LPGA Tour players.

We'll take you through the bag to show you LPGA Tour players' average distances with their driver, irons and wedges.

Remember, these are general numbers that don't account for special late-in-tournament situations where a player may be particularly jacked with adrenaline and hit it farther than normal.

Of course, elevation can affect how far the ball travels as well, though most LPGA events are not played at significant elevation.

LPGA Tour player average distances: Driver, irons, wedges