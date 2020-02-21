Golf TV host and Tiger Woods interviewer Henni Zuel: Pictures, bio

Page 1 of 8

Henni Zuel has one of the coolest gigs in golf media. She gets to interview Tiger Woods after pretty much every competitive round of golf he plays. Zuel is a correspondent and host for Golf TV, which is owned by Discovery, has PGA Tour rights throughout much of the international community and has an exclusive deal with Woods to create content with him.

Before Zuel signed on with Golf TV, she was a golf presenter for Sky Sports, where she made occasional appearances on Golf Channel, as the company's share Comcast as their owner.

Prior to joining the media side of the golf world, Zuel herself was a professional golfer. The English pro joined the paid ranks in 2008, and she made her way on professional tours, including the Ladies European Tour, until injury sidelined her in 2015.

Henni Zuel was previously married to professional golfer Tano Goya, but they have since ended their marriage.

