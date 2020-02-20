Sun Mountain introduces 14-way divider top to 2.5+ golf bag

Sun Mountain Sports is offering a new look for its lightest golf bag.

As the company has seen demand increase for bags with their full-length, 14-way divider tops, they've responded by adding that top to their 2.5+ bag.

Dubbed the 2.5+ 14-Way, this bag has a 10.5-inch top with 14 individual dividers. While heavier than the 2.5+, the bag still comes in at under 4 lbs. The full-length dividers are, of course, designed to protect clubs and prevent them from tangling together in the bag.

The top is constructed from lightweight plastic with a comfort-grip handle for ease in picking up the bag and setting it down. The shoulder strap utilizes the company's X-Strap system, while the bag has five pockets including a full-length apparel pocket; a velour-lined valuables pocket; a ball pocket with two-way zippers; and a beverage pouch.

The legs are made from carbon fiber with the Roller-Bottom leg mechanism for quick and strong setup.

The Sun Mountain 2.5+ 14-Way is available in six different colors for $240.