adidas Golf collaborates with Palace for a skateboarding culture-influenced capsule

02/20/2020 at 10:06 am
At last week's The Genesis Invitational, Jon Rahm's adidas Golf threads caught a lot of attention.

The world No. 3 was wearing something new at Riviera Country Club -- something maybe a little out of the ordinary for adidas. As it turns out, that was by design.

The adidas Originals group teamed up with London-based Palace Skateboards for a collaborative capsule, blending Palace's aesthetic with adidas Golf's performance materials.

The series features colorful detailing, tonal polos, a pair of T-shirts and winter-season outerwear, as well two pairs of Palace golf shoes.

This is the latest effort by adidas Golf to challenge the traditional view of golf apparel and footwear, looking to modernize it for a younger, up-and-coming audience.

The adidas Palace Golf collection is available in the United States on Feb. 21 at adidas Golf's website and in stores.

