The 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship purse is set for $10.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,820,000 -- less than the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The WGC-Mexico Championship field is headed by host Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and 42 of the world top 50.

The 72-player field is smaller than the full-field PGA Tour event, as the WGC-Mexico Championship is has a limited field.

A cut is not made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

This is the eighth PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the year and the first of two this year played in Mexico. The winner gets 550 FedEx Cup points and 70 Official World Golf Ranking points.

This week's winner gets an invitation into next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions, as well this year's Masters, The Players Championship and the PGA Championship.

The event is played this year at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City, Mexico.

2020 WGC-Mexico Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout