The 2020 Puerto Rico Open purse is set for $3 million, with the winner's share coming in at $540,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Puerto Rico Open field is headed by host Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and 42 of the world top 50.

The 120-player field is smaller than the regular full-field PGA Tour event, as the Puerto Rico Open is an opposite-field event against the WGC-Mexico Championship.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

This is the ninth PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the year and the only one this year played in Puerto Rico. The winner gets 300 FedEx Cup points and 24 Official World Golf Ranking points.

This week's winner gets an invitation into next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions, as well this year's The Players Championship and the PGA Championship.

The event is played this year at Coco Beach Golf and Country Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

2020 Puerto Rico Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout