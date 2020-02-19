2020 WGC-Mexico Championship TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, NBC Sports

The 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship begins with the strongest field of the year so far gathered together at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City, Mexico.

The WGC-Mexico Championship TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel and NBC airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The PGA Tour TV schedule predictable for a reason, and Golf Channel airs four days of live golf action from Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City, Mexico.

There will be four days of this tournament, with no cut after 36 holes. NBC airs the final two rounds on the tournament, with all four rounds at the Mexico City club.

Dustin Johnson is defending champion, as a world-class field including Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy seek a big win.

Golf Channel has TV coverage of Thursday's first round, Friday's second round, Saturday's third round and Sunday's final round.

On the first two days of the tournament, the coverage window will be four hours from 2-7 p.m. Eastern. On Saturday and Sunday, Golf Channel is on from 12 or 1-2:30 p.m. before NBC takes over at 2:30 p.m.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel app, as well on NBCSports.com. However, if you prefer to watch the 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship TV times and schedule.

2020 WGC-Mexico Championship TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern