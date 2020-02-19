2020 Puerto Rico Open streaming: How to watch online through PGA Tour Live, Golf Channel, NBC Sports apps

The 2020 Puerto Rico Open features a field filled with 120 of the best golfers on the planet taking on the opposite-field event in Puerto Rico. With online streams from Golf Channel in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.

You can watch the 2020 Puerto Rico Open online starting on Thursday in the United States, as Golf Channel has its online stream for all four rounds of the tournament from Coco Beach Golf and Country Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

There will be 120 players in the field, competing for an opportunity to qualify for The Players, the PGA Championship and the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

All four days of the event will air live on Golf Channel, with Golf Channel airing four hours of coverage each day.

Golf Channel (Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday) broadcast coverage of the tournament is also available through GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel and NBC Sports apps for various platforms.

Golf Channel's Saturday and Sunday coverage is available on NBCSports.com.

PGA Tour Live is not available for this event, but it can be purchased through Amazon (Featured Groups through PGA Tour Live; Featured Groups is included with Amazon Prime) or NBC Sports Gold.

2020 Puerto Rico Open streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, Feb. 20

Golf Channel broadcast: 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 21

Golf Channel broadcast: 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Golf Channel broadcast: 2:30-5 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 23