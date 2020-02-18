2020 WGC-Mexico Championship betting odds: Picks, who will win

The 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship betting odds have been released for the week at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City, Mexico.

The betting favorite this week is Rory McIlroy, who comes in at 8-to-1 (+800) betting odds as he let an opportunity slip at Riviera last week.

Two-time WGC-Mexico Championship winner Dustin Johnson is at 9-to-1 this week, coming off a solid finish at a course he likes.

Justin Thomas is third on the list, coming in at 11-to-1 off a missed cut.

Webb Simpson and Hideki Matsuyama are both at 16-to-1 in this limited-field, no-cut event.

2020 WGC-Mexico Championship expert picks and bets

The WGC-Mexico Championship has become a must-play for guys who love the elevation and course design in Mexico City. For a half dozen of the world top 50, it's not a must-play because they don't like the course.

The ball will go about 10 percent extra this week compared to sea level, and that means some crazy-long drives and some fascinating angles over and around trees.

Win bets

Dustin Johnson: Not getting great odds, but it's hard to argue with his love for this course.

Bryson DeChambeau: Finished in the top five at Riviera, and that confused some people -- but not our model.

Collin Morikawa: Ballstrikers clearly thrive here better than raw putters, so Morikawa fits the mold.

Rafa Cabrera Bello: Taking a longer shot on Rafa may not seem appealing to some, but Euros love this course.

