2020 Puerto Rico Open model and fantasy golf rankings

How the rubric works

The reason I'm calling this a rubric is because I think a model implies a guess about how the tournament will play out. I don't think any model can do that. There are plenty of factors data can't quantify, including luck of the draw, playing partners, hole locations, weather and sheer random stuff.

That's why the rubric is rooted in things we can quantify more broadly without getting too into the weeds. I don't believe specific statistics matter for each course. Each player is different, and they achieve their best results slightly differently, as our Course Fit tool indicates. A player can perform well on most PGA Tour courses doing things their way, and their past performance on a course is best indicative of their fit, not where they rank in certain categories.

That said, the biggest chunk of my rubric relies on strokes gained, as well our derivative, Quality Strokes Gained, which weights a player's strokes gained against the depth of field they face. The rubric looks at this data over the longer term and medium term to derive a player's quality across the tour and across different fields.

Next, the rubric accounts for two factors I look at every week: current form in the last five PGA Tour events played and their average strokes gained on the host course in the last three years.

All told, the model is designed to point out quality players and boost those middling players who have good current form or good course history.

2020 Puerto Rico Open rankings

You'll see with the rubric that I've listed each player in the field (may just do top 50 moving forward), as well their current betting odds and DraftKings price.

We're looking for quality, of course, but also for some value.

Matt NeSmith is better in the model than I thought, for sure. Viktor Hovland is a decent look. Our model loves Chase Seiffert, and it did at The AmEx, too.

This is a big lottery, but Robby Shelton might be my favorite value this week.

POS PLAYER ODDS 1 NeSmith, Matthew 3000 2 Taylor, Ben 25000 3 McNealy, Maverick 2500 4 Hovland, Viktor 1000 5 Seiffert, Chase 8000 6 Lewis, Tom 2500 7 Percy, Cameron 8000 8 Ventura, Kristoffer 15000 9 Gómez, Fabián 2500 10 Ryder, Sam 6000 11 Sucher, Zack 20000 12 Aphibarnrat, Kiradech 5000 13 Gordon, Will 6000 14 Phillips, Chandler 20000 15 Wilkinson, Tim 8000 16 Schenk, Adam 4000 17 Vegas, Jhonattan 3000 18 Cappelen, Sebastian 8000 19 Rodgers, Patrick 2500 20 Shelton, Robby 10000 21 Hadley, Chesson 2500 22 Bramlett, Joseph 6000 23 Ernst, Derek 50000 24 Uihlein, Peter 5000 25 Wagner, Johnson 10000 26 Anderson, Mark 10000 27 Hearn, David 8000 28 Cejka, Alex 8000 29 Ghim, Doug 15000 30 Martin, Ben 5000 31 Noren, Alex 1600

