2020 Puerto Rico Open betting odds: Picks, who will win

The 2020 Puerto Rico Open betting odds have been released for the week at Coco Beach Golf and Country Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

The betting favorite this week is Viktor Hovland, who comes in at 10-to-1 (+1000) to win his first PGA Tour title.

Alex Noren is next best at 17-to-1, starting to put together a season that could build to a sneaky Ryder Cup berth.

Scott Brown is 18-to-1 after a runner-up finish at Riviera, coming to an event he loves.

Patrick Rodgers is 20-to-1, while Maverick McNealy is 22-to-1.

2020 Puerto Rico Open expert picks and bets

The Puerto Rico Open is a bit of a lottery. The favorites typically come up short, even though they frequently contend. We're looking this week at plays that are a little off the beaten path, in the 20s or more.

The opposite-field events are smaller affairs now, with 120-player fields after the Tour struggled to complete fields when 132 slots were available.

Win bets

Maverick McNealy: If you're liking a favorite in this field, go with Mav. He's been improving each time out, and he's got the talent.

Matthew NeSmith: He's been in the money in his last six PGA Tour starts, including three top-17 finishes. He's on a good run.

Chase Seiffert: My model loves Seiffert, and it has for several events. Against weak competition, an 80-to-1 shot is a decent pick.

2020 Puerto Rico Open betting odds