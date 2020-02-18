2020 Puerto Rico Open betting odds: Picks, who will win

The 2020 Puerto Rico Open betting odds have been released for the week at Coco Beach Golf and Country Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.
The betting favorite this week is Viktor Hovland, who comes in at 10-to-1 (+1000) to win his first PGA Tour title.
Alex Noren is next best at 17-to-1, starting to put together a season that could build to a sneaky Ryder Cup berth.
Scott Brown is 18-to-1 after a runner-up finish at Riviera, coming to an event he loves.
Patrick Rodgers is 20-to-1, while Maverick McNealy is 22-to-1.
2020 Puerto Rico Open expert picks and bets
Get a 100% welcome bonus with your first deposit at with BetDSI
The Puerto Rico Open is a bit of a lottery. The favorites typically come up short, even though they frequently contend. We're looking this week at plays that are a little off the beaten path, in the 20s or more.
The opposite-field events are smaller affairs now, with 120-player fields after the Tour struggled to complete fields when 132 slots were available.
Win bets
Sign up for GNN Plus to see our PGA Tour model for the Puerto Rico Open!
Maverick McNealy: If you're liking a favorite in this field, go with Mav. He's been improving each time out, and he's got the talent.
Matthew NeSmith: He's been in the money in his last six PGA Tour starts, including three top-17 finishes. He's on a good run.
Chase Seiffert: My model loves Seiffert, and it has for several events. Against weak competition, an 80-to-1 shot is a decent pick.
2020 Puerto Rico Open betting odds
- Viktor Hovland: +1100
- Alex Noren: +1700
- Scott Brown: +1800
- Patrick Rodgers: +2000
- Maverick McNealy: +2200
- Tom Lewis: +2400
- Cameron Davis: +2400
- Chesson Hadley: +2700
- Emiliano Grillo: +2700
- Matthew Nesmith: +3200
- Beau Hossler: +3700
- Jhonattan Vegas: +4200
- Adam Schenk: +4500
- Henrik Norlander: +4700
- Grayson Murray: +5100
- Zac Blair: +5200
- Martin Laird: +5300
- Ben Martin: +5300
- Joseph Bramlett: +5300
- Peter Uihlein: +5300
- Xinjun Zhang: +5900
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat: +6100
- David Hearn: +6200
- Kyle Stanley: +6300
- Alex Cejka: +6300
- Tyler McCumber: +6700
- Kyoung Hoon Lee: +6800
- Andrea Pavan: +6800
- Brice Garnett: +7200
- Tim Wilkinson: +7400
- Shawn Stefani: +7700
- Chase Seiffert: +7700
- Sam Ryder: +8000
- D J Trahan: +8200
- Fabian Gomez: +8300
- Cameron Percy: +8300
- Brandon Hagy: +8400
- Seamus Power: +8600
- Sebastian Cappelen: +8600
- Matt Every: +9000
- Robby Shelton: +9100
- Sam Saunders: +9700
- Mark Anderson: +9800
- Roger Sloan: +10000
- Hank Lebioda: +10200
- Bo Hoag: +11000
- Martin Trainer: +11100
- Lucas Bjerregaard: +11200
- Bill Haas: +11300
- Austin Cook: +11500
- Rob Oppenheim: +11500
- Wes Roach: +11500
- Davis Thompson: +11500
- Robert Streb: +11500
- Johnson Wagner: +11700
- Roberto Castro: +12100
- Kramer Hickok: +13100
- Josh Teater: +13100
- Jonathan Byrd: +13100
- Richy Werenski: +13100
- Julian Etulain: +13100
- Doug Ghim: +13800
- Chris Baker: +14700
- Ryan Brehm: +14700
- Ted Potter Jr: +14700
- Anirban Lahiri: +14700
- George Mcneill: +14700
- Ricky Barnes: +14700
- Kristoffer Ventura: +14900
- Dominic Bozzelli: +15300
- Andres Romero: +15800
- Vincent Whaley: +18200
- Chad Campbell: +18200
- Rhein Gibson: +18200
- Robert Garrigus: +18200
- Chandler Phillips: +18200
- Zack Sucher: +18600
- John Senden: +19700
- Michael Gligic: +19900
- J J Henry: +20500
- Satoshi Kodaira: +20900
- D A Points: +20900
- Sang Moon Bae: +21600
- David Lingmerth: +23100
- Ben Taylor: +24500
- Michael Gellerman: +28400
- Mj Daffue: +28400
- John Merrick: +31000
- Arjun Atwal: +31000
- Smylie Kaufman: +31000
- Bo Van Pelt: +31000
- Nelson Ledesma: +35800
- Fredrik Jacobson: +38600
- Chris Couch: +41800
- Parker Gillam: +41800
- Derek Ernst: +52700
- Bryson Nimmer: +52700
- Charlie Beljan: +61300
- Parker Mclachlin: +63900
- Domenico Geminiani: +69900
- Ted Purdy: +81200
- Derek Gillespie: +91000
- Chris Nido: +111200
- Alex Beach: +111200