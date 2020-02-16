2020 The Genesis Invitational money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
The 2020 The Genesis Invitational purse is set for $9.3 million, with 68 professional players who complete four rounds at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif., earning a paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the The Genesis Invitational prize pool is at $1,674,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $1,013,700.

The Genesis Invitational field is headed by Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, host Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson and more.

This tournament started with 120 players, cut down to the players who were at 1-over 142 or better through two rounds.

With the new PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

Additionally, there are 70 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line, as this is the strongest field of the year so far.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the Masters, the Sentry Tournament of Champions, The Players Championship and the PGA Championship.

1 Adam Scott -11 72 64 67 70 273 $1,674,000
T2 Scott Brown -9 71 68 68 68 275 $703,700
T2 Sung Kang -9 69 67 70 69 275 $703,700
T2 Matt Kuchar -9 64 69 70 72 275 $703,700
T5 Hideki Matsuyama -8 71 72 64 69 276 $318,990
T5 Bryson DeChambeau -8 68 70 69 69 276 $318,990
T5 Max Homa -8 72 69 65 70 276 $318,990
T5 Joel Dahmen -8 68 71 66 71 276 $318,990
T5 Rory McIlroy -8 68 67 68 73 276 $318,990
T10 Chez Reavie -7 69 68 71 69 277 $234,825
T10 Dustin Johnson -7 72 66 67 72 277 $234,825
T10 Talor Gooch -7 70 72 64 71 277 $234,825
T13 Vaughn Taylor -6 69 67 74 68 278 $176,700
T13 Kyoung-Hoon Lee -6 67 73 69 69 278 $176,700
T13 James Hahn -6 68 70 70 70 278 $176,700
T13 Harold Varner III -6 67 68 69 74 278 $176,700
T17 Patrick Cantlay -5 68 72 71 68 279 $127,875
T17 Rafael Cabrera Bello -5 68 69 72 70 279 $127,875
T17 Scott Piercy -5 70 69 70 70 279 $127,875
T17 Wyndham Clark -5 67 68 72 72 279 $127,875
T17 Jon Rahm -5 70 68 69 72 279 $127,875
T17 Russell Henley -5 67 69 68 75 279 $127,875
T23 Sam Burns -4 73 68 69 70 280 $89,745
T23 Xander Schauffele -4 72 70 69 69 280 $89,745
T23 Brian Stuard -4 72 68 69 71 280 $89,745
T26 Adam Hadwin -3 71 71 69 70 281 $70,680
T26 Carlos Ortiz -3 68 70 71 72 281 $70,680
T26 Sebastian Munoz -3 69 69 70 73 281 $70,680
T26 Collin Morikawa -3 73 67 68 73 281 $70,680
T30 J.T. Poston -2 69 72 70 71 282 $55,734
T30 Cameron Tringale -2 74 69 67 72 282 $55,734
T30 Ryan Moore -2 71 71 69 71 282 $55,734
T30 Scottie Scheffler -2 69 72 71 70 282 $55,734
T30 Patrick Rodgers -2 71 71 70 70 282 $55,734
T30 Matthew Fitzpatrick -2 71 70 68 73 282 $55,734
T30 Luke List -2 71 68 68 75 282 $55,734
T37 Denny McCarthy -1 69 72 70 72 283 $41,385
T37 Si Woo Kim -1 69 69 72 73 283 $41,385
T37 Sergio Garcia -1 70 70 71 72 283 $41,385
T37 Andrew Landry -1 68 72 70 73 283 $41,385
T37 Lanto Griffin -1 71 70 69 73 283 $41,385
T37 Paul Casey -1 69 69 70 75 283 $41,385
T43 Marc Leishman E 70 72 68 74 284 $32,085
T43 Brooks Koepka E 69 73 68 74 284 $32,085
T43 Martin Laird E 71 71 70 72 284 $32,085
T43 Abraham Ancer E 76 67 70 71 284 $32,085
T47 Adam Schenk 1 67 73 71 74 285 $25,482
T47 Martin Trainer 1 72 71 68 74 285 $25,482
T47 Brian Harman 1 70 69 74 72 285 $25,482
T47 Pat Perez 1 73 70 69 73 285 $25,482
T51 Joseph Bramlett 2 74 69 68 75 286 $22,487
T51 Patrick Reed 2 68 73 71 74 286 $22,487
T51 Bud Cauley 2 74 69 70 73 286 $22,487
T51 J.B. Holmes 2 69 69 76 72 286 $22,487
T51 Tony Finau 2 72 71 71 72 286 $22,487
T56 Justin Rose 3 69 69 74 75 287 $21,483
T56 Steve Stricker 3 72 71 71 73 287 $21,483
T56 Brendon Todd 3 73 70 71 73 287 $21,483
T59 Jordan Spieth 4 72 70 70 76 288 $20,832
T59 Alexander Noren 4 71 70 72 75 288 $20,832
T59 Rory Sabbatini 4 72 68 74 74 288 $20,832
T59 Charles Howell III 4 77 66 75 70 288 $20,832
63 J.J. Spaun 6 73 69 73 75 290 $20,367
T64 Jason Dufner 8 75 68 76 73 292 $19,995
T64 Kyle Stanley 8 71 70 78 73 292 $19,995
T64 Tyler Duncan 8 73 69 79 71 292 $19,995
67 Ryan Palmer 10 71 70 81 72 294 $19,623
68 Tiger Woods 11 69 73 76 77 295 $19,437

