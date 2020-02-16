2020 The Genesis Invitational money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2020 The Genesis Invitational purse is set for $9.3 million, with 68 professional players who complete four rounds at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif., earning a paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the The Genesis Invitational prize pool is at $1,674,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $1,013,700.

The Genesis Invitational field is headed by Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, host Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson and more.

This tournament started with 120 players, cut down to the players who were at 1-over 142 or better through two rounds.

With the new PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

Additionally, there are 70 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line, as this is the strongest field of the year so far.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the Masters, the Sentry Tournament of Champions, The Players Championship and the PGA Championship.

2020 The Genesis Invitational prize money, winner's share, first-place payout