2020 The Genesis Invitational final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
02/16/2020 at 7:08 pm
Golf News Net


The 2020 The Genesis Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winner Adam Scott, who won his 14th PGA Tour title with a two-shot victory at Riviera Country Club near Los Angeles, Calif.

Scott won the tournament with a four-round total of 11-under 273, holding off Scott Brown, Matt Kuchar and Sung Kang, who all shared second on 9-under total.

Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa and Joel Dahmen finished tied for fifth place along with Rory McIlroy.

Scott won the $1,674,000 winner's share of the $9,300,000 purse.

The Genesis Invitational recap notes

Tournament host Tiger Woods finished last among the 68 players who made the 36-hole cut, playing the weekend rounds in 11 over par.

Adam Scott won this tournament when it was known as the Nissan Open. However, it was considered an unofficial win in 2005, as Scott won an event shortened by rain to just 36 holes. Official PGA Tour wins are at least 54 holes.

Defending champion JB Holmes finished T-51 this week.

McIlroy has been in the final group 12 times in recent memory, and his close rate has now dipped below 50 percent in those events.

The PGA Tour has two events next week: the co-sanctioned WGC-Mexico Championship and the opposite-field Puerto Rico Open.

2020 The Genesis Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Adam Scott -11 72 64 67 70 273 $1,674,000
T2 Scott Brown -9 71 68 68 68 275 $703,700
T2 Sung Kang -9 69 67 70 69 275 $703,700
T2 Matt Kuchar -9 64 69 70 72 275 $703,700
T5 Hideki Matsuyama -8 71 72 64 69 276 $318,990
T5 Bryson DeChambeau -8 68 70 69 69 276 $318,990
T5 Max Homa -8 72 69 65 70 276 $318,990
T5 Joel Dahmen -8 68 71 66 71 276 $318,990
T5 Rory McIlroy -8 68 67 68 73 276 $318,990
T10 Chez Reavie -7 69 68 71 69 277 $234,825
T10 Dustin Johnson -7 72 66 67 72 277 $234,825
T10 Talor Gooch -7 70 72 64 71 277 $234,825
T13 Vaughn Taylor -6 69 67 74 68 278 $176,700
T13 Kyoung-Hoon Lee -6 67 73 69 69 278 $176,700
T13 James Hahn -6 68 70 70 70 278 $176,700
T13 Harold Varner III -6 67 68 69 74 278 $176,700
T17 Patrick Cantlay -5 68 72 71 68 279 $127,875
T17 Rafael Cabrera Bello -5 68 69 72 70 279 $127,875
T17 Scott Piercy -5 70 69 70 70 279 $127,875
T17 Wyndham Clark -5 67 68 72 72 279 $127,875
T17 Jon Rahm -5 70 68 69 72 279 $127,875
T17 Russell Henley -5 67 69 68 75 279 $127,875
T23 Sam Burns -4 73 68 69 70 280 $89,745
T23 Xander Schauffele -4 72 70 69 69 280 $89,745
T23 Brian Stuard -4 72 68 69 71 280 $89,745
T26 Adam Hadwin -3 71 71 69 70 281 $70,680
T26 Carlos Ortiz -3 68 70 71 72 281 $70,680
T26 Sebastian Munoz -3 69 69 70 73 281 $70,680
T26 Collin Morikawa -3 73 67 68 73 281 $70,680
T30 J.T. Poston -2 69 72 70 71 282 $55,734
T30 Cameron Tringale -2 74 69 67 72 282 $55,734
T30 Ryan Moore -2 71 71 69 71 282 $55,734
T30 Scottie Scheffler -2 69 72 71 70 282 $55,734
T30 Patrick Rodgers -2 71 71 70 70 282 $55,734
T30 Matthew Fitzpatrick -2 71 70 68 73 282 $55,734
T30 Luke List -2 71 68 68 75 282 $55,734
T37 Denny McCarthy -1 69 72 70 72 283 $41,385
T37 Si Woo Kim -1 69 69 72 73 283 $41,385
T37 Sergio Garcia -1 70 70 71 72 283 $41,385
T37 Andrew Landry -1 68 72 70 73 283 $41,385
T37 Lanto Griffin -1 71 70 69 73 283 $41,385
T37 Paul Casey -1 69 69 70 75 283 $41,385
T43 Marc Leishman E 70 72 68 74 284 $32,085
T43 Brooks Koepka E 69 73 68 74 284 $32,085
T43 Martin Laird E 71 71 70 72 284 $32,085
T43 Abraham Ancer E 76 67 70 71 284 $32,085
T47 Adam Schenk 1 67 73 71 74 285 $25,482
T47 Martin Trainer 1 72 71 68 74 285 $25,482
T47 Brian Harman 1 70 69 74 72 285 $25,482
T47 Pat Perez 1 73 70 69 73 285 $25,482
T51 Joseph Bramlett 2 74 69 68 75 286 $22,487
T51 Patrick Reed 2 68 73 71 74 286 $22,487
T51 Bud Cauley 2 74 69 70 73 286 $22,487
T51 J.B. Holmes 2 69 69 76 72 286 $22,487
T51 Tony Finau 2 72 71 71 72 286 $22,487
T56 Justin Rose 3 69 69 74 75 287 $21,483
T56 Steve Stricker 3 72 71 71 73 287 $21,483
T56 Brendon Todd 3 73 70 71 73 287 $21,483
T59 Jordan Spieth 4 72 70 70 76 288 $20,832
T59 Alexander Noren 4 71 70 72 75 288 $20,832
T59 Rory Sabbatini 4 72 68 74 74 288 $20,832
T59 Charles Howell III 4 77 66 75 70 288 $20,832
63 J.J. Spaun 6 73 69 73 75 290 $20,367
T64 Jason Dufner 8 75 68 76 73 292 $19,995
T64 Kyle Stanley 8 71 70 78 73 292 $19,995
T64 Tyler Duncan 8 73 69 79 71 292 $19,995
67 Ryan Palmer 10 71 70 81 72 294 $19,623
68 Tiger Woods 11 69 73 76 77 295 $19,437

