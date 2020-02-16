2020 The Genesis Invitational final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 The Genesis Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winner Adam Scott, who won his 14th PGA Tour title with a two-shot victory at Riviera Country Club near Los Angeles, Calif.

Scott won the tournament with a four-round total of 11-under 273, holding off Scott Brown, Matt Kuchar and Sung Kang, who all shared second on 9-under total.

Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa and Joel Dahmen finished tied for fifth place along with Rory McIlroy.

Scott won the $1,674,000 winner's share of the $9,300,000 purse.

The Genesis Invitational recap notes

Tournament host Tiger Woods finished last among the 68 players who made the 36-hole cut, playing the weekend rounds in 11 over par.

Adam Scott won this tournament when it was known as the Nissan Open. However, it was considered an unofficial win in 2005, as Scott won an event shortened by rain to just 36 holes. Official PGA Tour wins are at least 54 holes.

Defending champion JB Holmes finished T-51 this week.

McIlroy has been in the final group 12 times in recent memory, and his close rate has now dipped below 50 percent in those events.

The PGA Tour has two events next week: the co-sanctioned WGC-Mexico Championship and the opposite-field Puerto Rico Open.

2020 The Genesis Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

