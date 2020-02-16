2020 Lecom Suncoast Classic final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Lecom Suncoast Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Andrew Novak, who picked up his first-ever Korn Ferry Tour win at Lakewood National Golf Club in Lakewood Ranch, Fla.

The American won the tournament by a shot over fellow American John Chin with a four-round total of 23-under 265. Novak birdied the final two holes of the tournament to earn the win.

Taylor Montgomery finished alone in third, two shots behind Novak.

Greyson Sigg, David Kocher and Chandler Blanchet all finished in a tie for fourth place.

Novak won the $108,000 winner's share of the $600,000 purse.

Lecom Suncoast Classic recap notes

This was the first event of the season on the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour schedule played in the United States.

This was the second year for the Lecom Suncoast Classic, with Lecom moving its sponsorship from an upstate New York event to this one.

This is the fifth event of the season on the Korn Ferry Tour, with a regular season of 24 events leading up to a three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals series. During the regular-season events, a player who wins on the Korn Ferry Tour earns 500 points.

The top 25 players at the end of the regular season earn a PGA Tour card for the following season, and the priority order into the fall events is based upon their combined points between the regular season and Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

2020 Lecom Suncoast Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details