2020 ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
02/16/2020 at 11:39 am
The 2020 ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Inbee Park, who won her 20th-career LPGA title with a three-shot win at Royal Adelaide Golf Club in Adelaide, Australia.

Park won the 72-hole tournament with a total of 14-under 278, holding off American Amy Olsen in the second and final event of the truncated Asia-Pacific Swing.

Perrine Delacour finished alone in third place, four shots behind Inbee Park.

Marina Alex and Yu Liu were tied for fourth place on 9-under total.

Park won the $195,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open recap notes

Inbee Park becomes the 28th player in LPGA history to win at least 20 LPGA-sanctioned tournaments. This is her first win in some two years.

Cristie Kerr's final round of 69 was good enough for the round of the day in difficult scoring conditions, moving her into a tie for sixth place.

The next three scheduled events on the LPGA Tour docket have been postponed over concerns of the spread of coronavirus in China and throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

The LPGA Tour will next play in the United States, with the Founders Cup played in Arizona from March 19-22.

2020 ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Inbee Park -14 67 69 68 74 278 $195,000
2 Amy Olson -11 68 72 71 70 281 $118,382
3 Perrine Delacour -10 72 70 67 73 282 $85,878
T4 Yu Liu -9 73 67 70 73 283 $59,952
T4 Marina Alex -9 68 70 70 75 283 $59,952
T6 Cristie Kerr -8 76 67 72 69 284 $35,324
T6 Mi Hyang Lee -8 71 69 72 72 284 $35,324
T6 Celine Boutier -8 70 69 70 75 284 $35,324
T6 Ayean Cho -8 69 69 69 77 284 $35,324
T10 Lizette Salas -7 70 70 73 72 285 $24,413
T10 Jodi Ewart Shadoff -7 66 70 77 72 285 $24,413
T10 Christina Kim -7 70 73 68 74 285 $24,413
T13 Pavarisa Yoktuan -6 72 70 73 71 286 $17,629
T13 Stephanie Meadow -6 70 72 70 74 286 $17,629
T13 Ashleigh Buhai -6 71 69 72 74 286 $17,629
T13 Ally McDonald -6 70 70 72 74 286 $17,629
T13 Hannah Green -6 69 71 72 74 286 $17,629
T13 Jillian Hollis -6 68 69 75 74 286 $17,629
T13 Brittany Altomare -6 70 70 71 75 286 $17,629
T13 Maria Fassi -6 73 67 70 76 286 $17,629
T21 Lindsey Weaver -5 73 73 71 70 287 $13,611
T21 Kristen Gillman -5 69 72 76 70 287 $13,611
T21 Nicole Broch Larsen -5 71 71 70 75 287 $13,611
T21 Elizabeth Szokol -5 71 69 70 77 287 $13,611
T25 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -4 73 72 73 70 288 $10,637
T25 Anna Nordqvist -4 71 71 75 71 288 $10,637
T25 Yuka Saso -4 75 71 70 72 288 $10,637
T25 Jane Park -4 71 73 72 72 288 $10,637
T25 Minjee Lee -4 70 72 74 72 288 $10,637
T25 Erika Hara -4 74 69 72 73 288 $10,637
T25 Georgia Hall -4 70 72 73 73 288 $10,637
T25 Azahara Munoz -4 74 70 70 74 288 $10,637
T25 Madelene Sagstrom -4 69 70 71 78 288 $10,637
T34 Hee Jeong Lim -3 72 72 75 70 289 $7,810
T34 Stacy Lewis -3 70 74 75 70 289 $7,810
T34 Pajaree Anannarukarn -3 72 74 71 72 289 $7,810
T34 Ho Yu An (a) -3 69 72 76 72 289 $0
T34 Robyn Choi -3 72 70 74 73 289 $7,810
T34 Jeongeun Lee6 -3 67 74 74 74 289 $7,810
T34 So Yeon Ryu -3 71 69 71 78 289 $7,810
T41 Anne van Dam -2 73 73 74 70 290 $5,991
T41 Gemma Dryburgh -2 71 74 72 73 290 $5,991
T41 Jasmine Suwannapura -2 70 72 74 74 290 $5,991
T41 Kim Kaufman -2 69 73 73 75 290 $5,991
T41 Nelly Korda -2 69 73 72 76 290 $5,991
T41 Hee Young Park -2 73 70 70 77 290 $5,991
T41 Xiyu Lin -2 73 70 70 77 290 $5,991
T48 Albane Valenzuela -1 74 71 76 70 291 $4,592
T48 Jiyai Shin -1 75 71 74 71 291 $4,592
T48 Hye-Jin Choi -1 71 75 73 72 291 $4,592
T48 Mel Reid -1 72 71 74 74 291 $4,592
T48 Kelly Tan -1 69 73 75 74 291 $4,592
T48 Lauren Stephenson -1 72 70 74 75 291 $4,592
T48 Dottie Ardina -1 70 70 75 76 291 $4,592
T55 Cheyenne Knight E 73 71 76 72 292 $3,630
T55 Ayako Uehara E 73 72 72 75 292 $3,630
T55 Mind Muangkhumsakul E 70 72 75 75 292 $3,630
T55 Yealimi Noh E 71 69 75 77 292 $3,630
T55 Wei-Ling Hsu E 69 73 72 78 292 $3,630
T55 Peiyun Chien E 71 71 71 79 292 $3,630
T55 Pornanong Phatlum E 72 71 69 80 292 $3,630
T62 Julieta Granada 1 73 72 73 75 293 $3,046
T62 Dana Finkelstein 1 73 71 74 75 293 $3,046
T62 Cydney Clanton 1 76 70 71 76 293 $3,046
T62 Alana Uriell 1 72 72 73 76 293 $3,046
T62 Andrea Lee 1 72 74 70 77 293 $3,046
T67 Pernilla Lindberg 2 70 72 79 73 294 $2,787
T67 Wichanee Meechai 2 73 70 75 76 294 $2,787
T67 Jing Yan 2 69 77 71 77 294 $2,787
T70 Katherine Kirk 3 73 73 75 74 295 $2,549
T70 Beatriz Recari 3 71 74 76 74 295 $2,549
T70 Min A Yoon 3 73 73 73 76 295 $2,549
T70 Daniela Darquea 3 74 70 75 76 295 $2,549
T70 Esther Henseleit 3 72 72 72 79 295 $2,549
T70 Giulia Molinaro 3 71 74 69 81 295 $2,549
76 Ryann O'Toole 4 72 72 76 76 296 $2,433
T77 Charlotte Thomas 5 74 72 77 74 297 $2,387
T77 Na Yeon Choi 5 69 76 76 76 297 $2,387
79 Charlotte Heath (a) 7 76 70 74 79 299 $0
80 Tonje Daffinrud 8 70 73 84 73 300 $2,342
81 Karis Davidson 11 75 71 79 78 303 $2,312

