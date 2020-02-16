2020 ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Inbee Park, who won her 20th-career LPGA title with a three-shot win at Royal Adelaide Golf Club in Adelaide, Australia.

Park won the 72-hole tournament with a total of 14-under 278, holding off American Amy Olsen in the second and final event of the truncated Asia-Pacific Swing.

Perrine Delacour finished alone in third place, four shots behind Inbee Park.

Marina Alex and Yu Liu were tied for fourth place on 9-under total.

Park won the $195,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open recap notes

Inbee Park becomes the 28th player in LPGA history to win at least 20 LPGA-sanctioned tournaments. This is her first win in some two years.

Cristie Kerr's final round of 69 was good enough for the round of the day in difficult scoring conditions, moving her into a tie for sixth place.

The next three scheduled events on the LPGA Tour docket have been postponed over concerns of the spread of coronavirus in China and throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

The LPGA Tour will next play in the United States, with the Founders Cup played in Arizona from March 19-22.

2020 ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details