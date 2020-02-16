2020 Chubb Classic purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2020 Chubb Classic purse is set for $1.6 million, with the winner's share coming in at $240,000 -- slightly more than the standard 15 percent payout according to the PGA Tour Champions' prize money distribution chart.

The Chubb Classic field is headed by Bernhard Langer, Scott McCarron and Jerry Kelly.

It's the third event of the new season, with 78 players taking on the long-time event in Naples, Fla. There is no cut.

The money earned this week counts toward the Charles Schwab Cup points list. At the season of the season, the top five players in the final standings are paid part of the $2.1 million bonus pool (all as annuities), based on the points standings.

The Chubb Classic will be played over three days from Friday through Sunday.

This tournament is played at The Classics at Lely Resort in Naples, Fla.

