2020 Chubb Classic final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Chubb Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Scott Parel, who added to his PGA Tour Champions trophy room with a two-shot victory at The Classics at Lely Resort in Naples, Fla.

Parel won the 54-hole event with a total of 17-under 196. His closing 63 was good enough for the win over Bob Estes, who notched his best PGA Tour Champions finish.

Kevin Sutherland and Bernhard Langer finished in a tie for third place, two shots behind Estes on 13-under total.

Marco Dawson, Chris DiMarco and 36-hole leader Stephen Leaney finished in a tie for fifth place.

Two-time Chubb Classic winner Fred Couples finished alone in eighth place.

Parel won the $1,600,000 winner's share of the $240,000 purse.

Chubb Classic recap notes

This was the third event of the new season, with 78 players taking on the long-time event in Naples, Fla.

This was the first event of the year in the continental United States, and the typical Florida Swing has now been reduced to this one event.

The money earned this week counts toward the Charles Schwab Cup points list. At the season of the season, the top five players in the final standings are paid part of the $2.1 million bonus pool (all as annuities), based on the points standings.

The next PGA Tour Champions event is in two weeks, at the Cologuard Classic in Tucson, Arizona.

2020 Chubb Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

