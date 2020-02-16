2020 Chubb Classic final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
02/16/2020 at 7:18 pm
The 2020 Chubb Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Scott Parel, who added to his PGA Tour Champions trophy room with a two-shot victory at The Classics at Lely Resort in Naples, Fla.

Parel won the 54-hole event with a total of 17-under 196. His closing 63 was good enough for the win over Bob Estes, who notched his best PGA Tour Champions finish.

Kevin Sutherland and Bernhard Langer finished in a tie for third place, two shots behind Estes on 13-under total.

Marco Dawson, Chris DiMarco and 36-hole leader Stephen Leaney finished in a tie for fifth place.

Two-time Chubb Classic winner Fred Couples finished alone in eighth place.

Parel won the $1,600,000 winner's share of the $240,000 purse.

Chubb Classic recap notes

This was the third event of the new season, with 78 players taking on the long-time event in Naples, Fla.

This was the first event of the year in the continental United States, and the typical Florida Swing has now been reduced to this one event.

The money earned this week counts toward the Charles Schwab Cup points list. At the season of the season, the top five players in the final standings are paid part of the $2.1 million bonus pool (all as annuities), based on the points standings.

The next PGA Tour Champions event is in two weeks, at the Cologuard Classic in Tucson, Arizona.

2020 Chubb Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Scott Parel -17 64 69 63 196 $240,000
2 Bob Estes -15 67 67 64 198 $140,800
T3 Kevin Sutherland -13 70 63 67 200 $105,600
T3 Bernhard Langer -13 65 66 69 200 $105,600
T5 Marco Dawson -12 67 67 67 201 $66,133
T5 Chris DiMarco -12 68 64 69 201 $66,133
T5 Stephen Leaney -12 65 65 71 201 $66,133
8 Fred Couples -11 67 65 70 202 $51,200
T9 Tom Lehman -10 71 69 63 203 $37,067
T9 Woody Austin -10 66 71 66 203 $37,067
T9 David Toms -10 69 68 66 203 $37,067
T9 Stephen Ames -10 69 67 67 203 $37,067
T9 Brett Quigley -10 69 67 67 203 $37,067
T9 Brandt Jobe -10 66 69 68 203 $37,067
T15 Retief Goosen -9 69 68 67 204 $28,000
T15 Tim Petrovic -9 66 68 70 204 $28,000
T17 Darren Clarke -8 71 69 65 205 $21,947
T17 Rod Pampling -8 69 67 69 205 $21,947
T17 Doug Barron -8 64 72 69 205 $21,947
T17 Mark Brooks -8 66 69 70 205 $21,947
T17 Kent Jones -8 69 66 70 205 $21,947
T17 Fred Funk -8 65 67 73 205 $21,947
T23 Jeff Maggert -7 70 68 68 206 $16,032
T23 Robert Karlsson -7 69 68 69 206 $16,032
T23 Scott Verplank -7 67 68 71 206 $16,032
T23 John Daly -7 68 67 71 206 $16,032
T23 Ken Tanigawa -7 65 69 72 206 $16,032
T28 Ken Duke -6 70 69 68 207 $12,672
T28 Wes Short Jr. -6 67 71 69 207 $12,672
T28 Tom Byrum -6 71 67 69 207 $12,672
T28 Billy Andrade -6 68 70 69 207 $12,672
T28 Jerry Kelly -6 68 70 69 207 $12,672
T33 Miguel Angel Jimenez -5 70 73 65 208 $10,080
T33 Colin Montgomerie -5 70 72 66 208 $10,080
T33 Steve Pate -5 70 71 67 208 $10,080
T33 Dudley Hart -5 73 66 69 208 $10,080
T33 Michael Allen -5 69 68 71 208 $10,080
T38 Paul Broadhurst -4 69 71 69 209 $8,320
T38 Jeff Sluman -4 68 71 70 209 $8,320
T38 Larry Mize -4 70 68 71 209 $8,320
T38 Joe Durant -4 69 68 72 209 $8,320
T42 Gene Sauers -3 74 70 66 210 $6,880
T42 Jesper Parnevik -3 72 71 67 210 $6,880
T42 Scott McCarron -3 67 73 70 210 $6,880
T42 Tim Herron -3 71 68 71 210 $6,880
T42 Steve Flesch -3 68 68 74 210 $6,880
T47 Lee Janzen -2 71 73 67 211 $5,600
T47 Duffy Waldorf -2 70 73 68 211 $5,600
T47 Bart Bryant -2 71 71 69 211 $5,600
T50 Robin Byrd -1 73 69 70 212 $4,352
T50 David Frost -1 73 69 70 212 $4,352
T50 Olin Browne -1 74 67 71 212 $4,352
T50 John Huston -1 66 75 71 212 $4,352
T50 Kenny Perry -1 70 71 71 212 $4,352
T55 Glen Day 1 75 68 71 214 $3,440
T55 Billy Mayfair 1 70 74 70 214 $3,440
T55 Tom Pernice Jr 1 70 71 73 214 $3,440
T55 Sandy Lyle 1 71 68 75 214 $3,440
T59 Scott Dunlap 2 71 74 70 215 $2,960
T59 Jay Haas 2 72 71 72 215 $2,960
T61 Ted Tryba 3 75 70 71 216 $2,400
T61 Blaine McCallister 3 75 69 72 216 $2,400
T61 Loren Roberts 3 73 71 72 216 $2,400
T61 Barry Lane 3 74 70 72 216 $2,400
T61 Tom Gillis 3 71 72 73 216 $2,400
66 Corey Pavin 4 75 72 70 217 $1,920
T67 David McKenzie 5 74 75 69 218 $1,568
T67 Craig Bowden 5 73 74 71 218 $1,568
T67 Tommy Tolles 5 76 70 72 218 $1,568
T67 Rocco Mediate 5 71 74 73 218 $1,568
71 Angel Cabrera 6 69 68 82 219 $1,312
T72 Gary Hallberg 7 76 76 68 220 $1,168
T72 Mark Calcavecchia 7 70 75 75 220 $1,168
74 Peter Jacobsen 8 74 76 71 221 $1,056
75 Len Mattiace 9 76 74 72 222 $992
76 Brad Faxon 16 71 78 80 229 $928
77 John Harris 17 76 75 79 230 $864

