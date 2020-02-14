Maybank Championship, Volvo China Open postponed due to coronavirus concerns

A pair of European Tour-sanctioned events have been postponed due to the outbreak and spread of the coronavirus.

The Maybank Championship, an event in Malaysia co-sanctioned by the European Tour and Asian Tour, was to be played April 16-19, the week after the 2020 Masters, at Saujana Golf and Country Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

The Volvo China Open, set to be played the following week at Genzon Golf Club in Shenzhen, have also been postponed.

“The well-being of our players, spectators and staff is always our absolute priority," said European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley "While it is therefore regrettable that the Maybank Championship and Volvo China Open have been postponed, we feel this is the correct course of action at this time. We are currently investigating alternative dates for both events.”

Maybank asked the European Tour and Asian Tour to postpone the event. The decision to postpone the Volvo China Open was made in consultation with the China Golf Association, Volvo, the host club, promoter Mitime Golf and the Shenzhen province government.

“The postponement of the Maybank Championship was not an easy decision to make, however, the safety of all stakeholders takes precedence, and we want to ensure that any risk of possible exposure to Covid-19 is mitigated," said Datuk Abdul Farid Alias, Group President and CEO of Maybank. "We will monitor the situation and work closely with the European and Asian Tours, as well as our other partners, as we plan for our return in the future."

There are ongoing discussions concerning potential new dates later in the 2019-2020 season.

The postponement comes on the heels of the LPGA postponing three upcoming tournaments in their Asia-Pacific Swing, the cancellation of the Asia-Pacific Women's Amateur and the postponement of two Q-School events for PGA Tour Series China.