Brooks Koepka 2020 schedule: When will he play next?

Brooks Koepka's 2020 schedule will start in Abu Dhabi, competing in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship in the United Arab Emirates, choosing for an extended rehab period after re-aggravating his surgically repaired knee in Korea in October 2020.

After the Middle East debut, which tournaments will Brooks Koepka play in 2020?

Koepka will compete in the Saudi Invitational, which has proven a controversial event.

After two Middle East events, Koepka will come back to the United States to compete in the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club near Los Angeles for his 2020 PGA Tour debut.

He likely then heads to The Honda Classic after skipping the WGC-Mexico Championship. From there, he will play in The Players and the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, leading to the Masters. After the Masters, he may well team up with brother Chase for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

He'll, of course, compete in the other three majors and the World Golf Championships at TPC Southwind. He'll compete in the Travelers Championship after the US Open.

You can expect Koepka to play in all three FedEx Cup playoffs.

He will be a part of the American Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits, and then he'll likely play three events in the fall: the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas, the CJ Cup in South Korea and the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

Brooks Koepka expected 2020 schedule

Based on past scheduling; subject to change