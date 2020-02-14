2020 WGC-Mexico Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City, Mexico.

The WGC-Mexico Championship field is headlined by Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, defending champion Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas.

This is a 67-player field is played out over four days, with this being the first PGA Tour event of the year in Mexico.

Dustin Johnson is the defending champion of this event, which he has won twice.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event. With the World Golf Championships events, there are no open qualifiers.

The field will be playing for a $10.5 million purse, with 44 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2020 WGC-Mexico Championship field

Byeong Hun An

Abraham Ancer

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jorge Campillo

Paul Casey

Corey Conners

Bryson DeChambeau

Tony Finau

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Ryan Fox

Sergio Garcia

Lucas Glover

Branden Grace

Justin Harding

Tyrrell Hatton

Benjamin Hebert

Scott Hend

Lucas Herbert

Billy Horschel

Charles Howell III

Sungjae Im

Shugo Imahira

Ryo Ishikawa

Jazz Janewattananond

Dustin Johnson

Marcus Kinhult

Kevin Kisner

Kurt Kitayama

Jason Kokrak

Matt Kuchar

Pablo Larrazabal

Tae Hee Lee

Marc Leishman

Zander Lombard

Michael Lorenzo-Vera

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Hideki Matsuyama

Graeme McDowell

Rory McIlroy

Francesco Molinari

Zach Murray

Kevin Na

Shaun Norris

Louis Oosthuizen

Carlos Ortiz

Victor Perez

Jon Rahm

Chez Reavie

Patrick Reed

Xander Schauffele

Matthias Schwab

Adam Scott

Webb Simpson

Cameron Smith

Brandt Snedeker

Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas

Erik van Rooyen

Matt Wallace

Bubba Watson

Lee Westwood

Bernd Wiesberger

Danny Willett

Gary Woodland

