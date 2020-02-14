2020 WGC-Mexico Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City, Mexico.
The WGC-Mexico Championship field is headlined by Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, defending champion Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas.
This is a 67-player field is played out over four days, with this being the first PGA Tour event of the year in Mexico.
Dustin Johnson is the defending champion of this event, which he has won twice.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event. With the World Golf Championships events, there are no open qualifiers.
The field will be playing for a $10.5 million purse, with 44 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2020 WGC-Mexico Championship field
- Byeong Hun An
- Abraham Ancer
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jorge Campillo
- Paul Casey
- Corey Conners
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Tony Finau
- Matthew Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Ryan Fox
- Sergio Garcia
- Lucas Glover
- Branden Grace
- Justin Harding
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Benjamin Hebert
- Scott Hend
- Lucas Herbert
- Billy Horschel
- Charles Howell III
- Sungjae Im
- Shugo Imahira
- Ryo Ishikawa
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Dustin Johnson
- Marcus Kinhult
- Kevin Kisner
- Kurt Kitayama
- Jason Kokrak
- Matt Kuchar
- Pablo Larrazabal
- Tae Hee Lee
- Marc Leishman
- Zander Lombard
- Michael Lorenzo-Vera
- Shane Lowry
- Robert MacIntyre
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Graeme McDowell
- Rory McIlroy
- Francesco Molinari
- Zach Murray
- Kevin Na
- Shaun Norris
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Carlos Ortiz
- Victor Perez
- Jon Rahm
- Chez Reavie
- Patrick Reed
- Xander Schauffele
- Matthias Schwab
- Adam Scott
- Webb Simpson
- Cameron Smith
- Brandt Snedeker
- Jordan Spieth
- Justin Thomas
- Erik van Rooyen
- Matt Wallace
- Bubba Watson
- Lee Westwood
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Danny Willett
- Gary Woodland
