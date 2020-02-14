2020 Puerto Rico Open field: Players, rankings

The 2020 Puerto Rico Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Coco Beah Golf and Country Club on Puerto Rico.

The Puerto Rico Open field is headlined by Viktor Hovland, Lucas Bjerregaard, Tom Lewis and Alex Noren.

This is a 120-player field is played out over four days, with this being the only PGA Tour event of the year in Puerto Rico. It's the first opposite-field event of the year, too.

Martin Trainer is defending champion of this event.

We do yet know the four Monday qualifiers for this event. The PGA Tour has reduced the field size of the opposite-field events, but the open qualifiers remain.

The field will be playing for a $3 million purse, but none of the world top 50 are in the field.

2020 Puerto Rico Open field

Robert Allenby

Mark Anderson

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Arjun Atwal

Sangmoon Bae

Chris Baker

Ricky Barnes

Alex Beach

Charlie Beljan

Justin Bertsch

Lucas Bjerregaard

Zac Blair

Dominic Bozzelli

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Scott Brown

Jonathan Byrd

Chad Campbell

Sebastian Cappelen

Roberto Castro

Alex Cejka

Daniel Chopra

Austin Cook

Chris Couch

MJ Daffue

Cameron Davis

Brendon de Jonge

Roberto Díaz

Derek Ernst

Julián Etulain

Matt Every

Edward Figueroa

Carlos Franco

Brice Garnett

Robert Garrigus

Michael Gellerman

Domenico Geminiani

Doug Ghim

Rhein Gibson

Parker Gillam

Derek Gillespie

Michael Gligic

Emiliano Grillo

Fabián Gómez

Bill Haas

Chesson Hadley

Brandon Hagy

David Hearn

J.J. Henry

Kramer Hickok

Bo Hoag

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Freddie Jacobson

Smylie Kaufman

Satoshi Kodaira

Anirban Lahiri

Martin Laird

Hank Lebioda

Nelson Ledesma

Kyoung-Hoon Lee

Tom Lewis

David Lingmerth

Ben Martin

Tyler McCumber

Parker McLachlin

Jay McLuen

Maverick McNealy

George McNeill

John Merrick

Grayson Murray

Matthew NeSmith

Chris Nido

Bryson Nimmer

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Rob Oppenheim

Andrea Pavan

Cameron Percy

Chandler Phillips

D.A. Points

Jr. Potter

Ian Poulter

Seamus Power

Ted Purdy

Wes Roach

Patrick Rodgers

John Rollins

Andres Romero

Sam Ryder

Sam Saunders

Adam Schenk

Chase Seiffert

John Senden

Robby Shelton

Hiram Silfa

Roger Sloan

Kyle Stanley

Shawn Stefani

Robert Streb

Chris Stroud

Zack Sucher

Ben Taylor

Josh Teater

Davis Thompson

D.J. Trahan

Martin Trainer

Peter Uihlein

Bo Van Pelt

Jhonattan Vegas

Kristoffer Ventura

Johnson Wagner

Richy Werenski

Vincent Whaley

Tim Wilkinson

Xinjun Zhang

Top 50 players in 2020 Puerto Rico Open field

By rules, the PGA Tour prohibits players who qualify for World Golf Championships events from playing in opposite-field events. With top-50 players eligible for the WGC-Mexico Championship, the top 50 cannot play in this event.